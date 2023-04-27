Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 prices and specs might’ve just leaked

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Word on the street is that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable phones earlier than usual this year. If the rumors are accurate, the handsets will get a late July launch event and hit stores a few weeks later. That might be Samsung’s answer to the looming Google Pixel Fold threat, a phone that should be unveiled in a few weeks at I/O 2023. With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 specs and prices leak in late April.

This is business as usual for Galaxy flagships, which leak in great detail far ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked announcement events. That said, there’s a lot to like about these Fold 5 and Flip 5 leaks, especially if you’re a fan of Samsung foldables.

Leaker TheGalox_ posted the information on Twitter, and we’re looking at what’s rumored to be a complete set of specs for both handsets.

• Improved vibration motor

• One UI 5.1.1

• Spen support

• IPX8 water resistance

• New hinge

• Less noticeable crease

• Thinner and lighter

• Improved Under Display Camera

• Gorilla Glass Victus 2

• More durable inner display

• Smaller gap when closed



≈ $1799 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) April 25, 2023

The Fold 5 will reportedly feature a familiar design, packing a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 6.2-inch external display. They’re both 120Hz AMOLED screens that should be brighter than their predecessors. The external screen will have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass, while the foldable screen should also be more durable than before.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 may deliver additional design improvements based on this leak. We’re looking at a new hinge design that will reduce the size of the screen gap. Also, the handset will have a less noticeable crease. The phone should be IPX8 water resistant, with the leaker claiming the Fold 5 is thinner and lighter than before.

As expected, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor will power the Fold 5. That’s the same chip Samsung used for the Galaxy S23 series. Other specs include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage options.

On the camera front, we’re looking at a triple-lens setup on the back, featuring 50-, 12-, and 10-megapixel lenses. The camera should offer improved video recording, up to 8K 30fps. The under-display camera will also get improvements, although the leak doesn’t mention them.

Finally, the leaker mentions improvements for the vibration motor, speakers, and S Pen support in this Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs leak.

All of that will make the Fold 5 expensive, with Samsung expected to continue charging $1,799 for the cheapest option.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an alternative to that, starting at $999. The same leaker posted specs and features for the handset as well.

• Improved Speakers

• Improved vibration motor

• One UI 5.1.1

• IPX8 water resistance

• Less noticeable crease

• Thinner and lighter

• Gorilla Glass Victus 2

• More durable inner display



≈ $999 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) April 25, 2023

The Flip 5 specs leak reads similarly to the Fold 5. The only changes concern the size, as well as Samsung’s RAM and storage options. The phone features a 6.7-inch 120Hz foldable display and a 3.4-inch external screen. The latter is a big upgrade over the Fold 4’s outer screen.

As for the memory and storage, the Flip 5 will reportedly feature 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and two UFS 4.0 storage options, 256GB and 512GB. The $999 model might pack 128GB UFS 3.1 flash memory that’s not as fast as UFS 4.0.

As always, nothing is official at this point. But most Galaxy-related rumors are accurate, so there’s a very high probability that the information above pans out.