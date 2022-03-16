Samsung Galaxy A33 specs leak ahead of official announcement

We may finally have our first look at the Samsung Galaxy A33 specs, and even a look at its outer design. The A33 is rumored to be the most affordable device that Samsung plans to announce at its upcoming Awesome Unpacked event. Based on a series of new leaks, the device looks to borrow some designs from previous Samsung devices like the A52, which is one of the best Samsung phones around.

Galaxy A33 specs leak ahead of official reveal

With Samsung planning to fully reveal its A-series lineup on March 17, 2022, it wasn’t that shocking to see leakers dropping details about at least one of the upcoming phones. With just a day to go, we’ve already got a good look at the outer design thanks to renders shared on Twitter by Evan Blass. Specs-wise, Appauls has shared an in-depth look at what the A33 will sport.

Appauls says the Galaxy A33 5G will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Samsung calls the display the “Infinity-U Display”, Appauls notes. The panel will offer up to 2400×1080 resolution at 412 ppi. It will also come with a 90Hz refresh rate, for smoother visuals. Finally, the display will feature Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

These leaked Galaxy A33 specs also say that the new phone will sporty Samsung’s Exynos 1280 processor. This is a previously unannounced processer, but many believe it will feature an octa-core CPU with a 2.4Ghz boost clock.

The Galaxy A33 will also sport a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The charger will also be sold separately.

Price and camera details

Cameras are a pretty big deal when it comes to budget phones. In a lot of cases, budget devices offer some sacrifices in the camera area to help drive down their price. Appauls reported Galaxy A33 specs show that the device will come with a 48MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS. It will also feature an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide system with support for 120-degree FOV.

The outlet reports that the front camera will be a 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the phone will support night mode, panorama, single take, food, portrait, and several other photo modes.

When it comes to price, the Galaxy A33 specs leak says that the phone will retail for around $417 USD. Based on the specs we’re seeing; it looks like Samsung is setting its mid-range options up for yet another year of success. Keep in mind, the Galaxy A33 is only the first of three new mid-range devices the company is set to announce.

We’ll no doubt see more details about the Galaxy A33, as well as the other two devices, the A53 and A73 during the event on Thursday. If you like what Samsung’s doing with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but don’t want to pay that high of a price, these new A-series devices could be a great option to look into.