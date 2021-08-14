Best Samsung phones in 2021: Which Samsung phone is right for you?

Samsung easily makes some of the best phones out there. If you’re an Android phone, in fact, it’s hard to avoid the company. Between the Samsung Galaxy S series and the Samsung Galaxy A series, there should be something for all price ranges. But because the company makes so many phones, it can be hard to find the best Samsung phone for your needs.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide.

Of course, there are a number of things to consider before buying any new phone. If you like to play mobile games a lot or use your device for heavy productivity, it’s worth getting something with at least decent processing power. If you watch movies and TV shows a lot, you’ll want a device with a decent screen size. And, if you want a versatile camera, it’s worth buying something with a wide, ultrawide, and telephoto camera.

Perhaps the most important thing to consider, ultimately, is your budget. But no matter what your budget, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Samsung phones money can buy.

Best Samsung phone overall: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Image source: Samsung

Pros: Great design, beautiful display, excellent camera, fantastic performance

Cons: Expensive, bulky

If you’re looking for the best Samsung phone and aren’t really interested in a foldable phone, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the way to go. The phone is one of the top-performing phones of the year, offers a stunning design, and more.

The design is perhaps one of the best things about this phone. The camera module melts into the frame of the phone, and it’s a good look. And, the device is available in some excellent-looking colors. Speaking of the camera, you’ll get a quad-camera system, with one 108-megapixel main camera, one 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, one 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and one 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. No matter what situation you’re in, this phone will easily perform.

When it comes to performance, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is at the peak for Android phones right now. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, which should be more than enough for most.

There aren’t many downsides to this phone, except for the price. The phone’s retail price is $1,250. That said, it’s routinely on special.

Best Samsung phone for most people: Samsung Galaxy S21

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Pros: Great camera, solid design, good display, excellent performance

Cons: Plastic build

If you want the general Galaxy S21 experience, but don’t want to spend the cash on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, then the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 is the phone to get. This device performs almost as well as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, has a similar overall design, and more.

There are some trade-offs to getting this device over the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Instead of a glass back, you’ll get a plastic one, and instead of a 1,440p display, you’ll get a 1,080p one. But frankly, the plastic back still feels fine, and the display is still 120Hz, and it looks great. The camera is great too, with one 12-megapixel main camera, one 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and one 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Best of all is the fact that the phone performs almost as well as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but comes in at a much lower cost.

Best Samsung foldable phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Image source: Samsung

Pros: Beautiful displays, refined design, great camera

Cons: Expensive, bulky

Samsung recently unveiled the next generation of its foldable phone lineup, in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new device builds on the success of the Z Fold 2, but offers a refined design with things like an under-display camera in the inside display.

Of course, this device doesn’t skimp on performance. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. It’ll easily handle everything you can throw at it. On the back, there’s a triple camera system, with one 12-megapixel main camera, one 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and one 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

So what are the downsides to this phone? Well, notably, it’s very expensive, starting at $1,800. It’s also relatively chunky, to accommodate for that folding display. The device will go on sale on August 27, with pre-orders open until then.

Bets budget Samsung phone: Samsung Galaxy A52

Image source: Samsung

Pros: Excellent value, solid camera, nice design, good display

Cons: Performance is only fine

If you’re looking for the Samsung experience on a budget, then the Samsung Galaxy A52 is the phone to get. The device may not perform quite as well as the higher-end Galaxy phones, but it still offers a great camera, a super-smooth 120Hz display, and a great design.

The camera in particular is great for a phone in this price range. The Galaxy A52 has a quad-camera system, with one 64-megapixel main camera, one 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, one 5-megapixel macro camera, and one 5-megapixel depth camera. The same logic carriers over to the display — it;s great to see high refresh rates bleeding down to cheaper phones.

So what are the downsides? Well, the performance isn’t the best, though it’s more than enough for most. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor is a little lower-end. But again, it should perform fine for most users.

Best cheap Samsung phone: Samsung Galaxy A02

Image source: Samsung

Pros: Inexpensive, good battery

Cons: Lackluster performance, only fine camera

If you’re really on a budget and want a Samsung phone in general, then the Samsung Galaxy A02 is the phone to go for. This Galaxy A02 may not offer all the premium features that other Samsung phones give, but it still has a lot going for it.

Notably, the Galaxy A02 has a nice, big edge-to-edge display that should make for a generally immersive experience. There’s a small notch at the top, but you’ll barely notice it. The phone has a dual-camera system, with one 13-megapixel main camera and one 2-megapixel macro camera.