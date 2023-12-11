It’s been a few years since we first heard rumors about Apple’s foldable strategy. While Samsung, Motorola, and other brands already sell foldable devices, Cupertino decided to take the long route and wait until this technology matures.

This foldable Apple product could be an iPhone or an iPad/MacBook hybrid. But, so far, we only know that this release is at least a couple of years ahead of us, so nothing is concrete at the moment.

That said, while a foldable Apple product might not be nearing its release, it doesn’t mean Apple and its manufacturers aren’t doing everything they can to ship this product as soon as possible. In the latest report by the Korean publication The Elec, Samsung is reorganizing its teams to focus on the capabilities to respond to Apple’s foldable initiatives.

According to the publication, the South Korean manufacturer wants a new source of income. Despite the leadership with OLED panels, Samsung aims to secure Apple orders for future foldable products since both Samsung and LG are working on projects for Apple foldable products, including 20.25-inch panels.

A 20-inch product might be Apple’s first foldable device

Several DSCC, Bloomberg, and Omdia reports have corroborated this future device. They believe Apple is working on a hybrid foldable iPad/MacBook with a 20-inch display. The latter stated that this device could be released by 2026.

In 2022, DSCC Ross Young shared that suppliers were in talks with Apple to create a 20-inch foldable of some kind. The idea would be to bring together the usefulness of a notebook with a singular display like you might see on the iPad. Young even went so far as to say that the foldable MacBook Hybrid could serve as a true dual-use product. It could act as a notebook with a full-size keyboard while also being viable as a standalone monitor when not folded or used with an external keyboard. Young also said the device could offer up to 4K resolution or higher.

Then, in his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman corroborated Young’s reports. He said Apple might very well go with a foldable 20-inch screen with a physical keyboard or a virtual keyboard on one side of the folding display as the company explored a dual-screen setup.

We’re still a few years away from Cupertino’s first foldable product, but it’s not more a question of if but when.