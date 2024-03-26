Click to Skip Ad
Roku Streaming Stick 4K is perfect for anyone who doesn’t like Fire Sticks

Published Mar 26th, 2024 11:18AM EDT
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K next to its remote
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the most popular streaming devices that Roku has ever made. Of course, Amazon’s lineup of Fire TV Stick devices is also super popular. So how do you know which one is right for you?

As it turns out, the answer for most people turns out to be a matter of preference. If you’re an Alexa user and you already have tons of Amazon devices, then you should probably check out the Fire TV Stick 4K. But if you want a streamlined interface with tons of free Roku channels and no Amazon bloat, then you should definitely check out the Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for $39.

If you’ve read BGR’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, you know that this is the perfect streaming device for most people. It has all the main features you might want, including support for 4K resolution, of course. Plus, it lets you add the Roku interface everyone loves to any TV with an HDMI port.

Those are just a few of the reasons why it has amassed a whopping 60,000+ 5-star reviews and counting on Amazon.

In addition to 4K resolution, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. That means you’ll get the best possible picture quality when you stream content in apps that support those technologies.

And speaking of apps, Roku streaming media players obviously support all of your favorite streaming apps. That includes Netflix, Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Paramount+, and so many more.

Not to mention that you also get the Roku Channel, which is packed full of free movies and TV shows you can stream whenever you want. Roku’s service includes more than 350 free channels that are packed with thousands upon thousands of free movies and TV shows.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K retails for $50, but it’s on sale for $39 right now. That’s a fantastic price, and it’s a deal that Roku fans won’t want to miss.

Or, if you prefer Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks, there are a few alternative deals that you may want to check out.

The best offer is a 40% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K. That means you’ll pay $29.99 instead of $50. That’s a fantastic deal, and it just so happens to be this model’s all-time low price.

There are also a few more Fire TV Stick deals available right now, so check out BGR’s guide to learn more.

