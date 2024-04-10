Roku Pro Series TV now available in the US with more software features to come

After its CES 2024 introduction, Roku is releasing its Pro Series TV in the US. The affordable, high-end product combines advanced picture innovations with a great design, immersive side-firing audio, a new Voice Remote Pro, and Roku OS.

“We’ve invested years in making the picture great for the shows and movies you’re watching — and now

we’ve added the simplicity of automation,” said Chris Larson, Vice President of Retail Strategy at Roku. “Our Pro Series TVs not only look and sound beautiful; they also give our customers the best possible viewing experience, no matter what they’re watching.”

The Roku Pro Series TV features miniLED backlighting for deep blacks and beautiful colors. This 4K QLED TV has a 120Hz panel with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ technologies. Some of the core features of Roku Pro Series TV are:

Sleek design: At only 1.9” and with a striking shadowbox frame, the Pro Series’ clean lines and

architectural styling are an eye-catching complement to any home.

Snappy streaming: All new quad-core processor and Wi-Fi 6 allow users to search, navigate, and

launch content faster than before.

Automatic brightness: Automatically adjust brightness settings based on room lighting for a

bright, clear picture at any time of day.

Roku Soundstage Audio: Dolby Atmos speakers designed by Roku's Audio

Innovation team for a wide, cinematic sound.

Headphone Mode: Connect Bluetooth headphones to enjoy entertainment at any volume.

Game on: Automatic game mode drops you right into the action. Enjoy tear-free gaming with

120Hz refresh, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, ALLM, and VRR.

Slim-profile Wall Mount Kit: Optional accessory designed by Roku with hinge and kickstand for easy access to TV ports and cables.

With the 2nd generation Roku Voice Remote Pro, users get backlit buttons, a USB-C rechargeable battery, a Live TV Guide button, a Quick Launch Button, hands-free voice commands, and a Remote finder.

Image source: Roku

In addition to the Roku Pro Series TV release, Roku is also promoting a big software update coming in the following months. Some of the key features include:

Backdrops: This feature instantly transforms your TV into a work of art, making it the house’s centerpiece. Simply browse a wide catalog of free, delightful artwork, including famous classics.

Roku Smart Picture: This feature helps you get the best picture quality for your TV without changing the settings. It adjusts the backlighting, uniformity, and colors based on the type of TV and content you’re watching.

Browse and Discovery updates: IMDb ratings will appear across entertainment detail pages alongside trailers. The smarter Save List now lets you know once a TV show or movie you saved dropped the price or when a new season/episode is available.

Roku Mobile App: Finally, Roku is preparing a new navigation bar, new Top Searched TV and Movies, and improvements to search.

Price and availability

Image source: Roku

Roku Pro Series TVs are available in 55”, 65” and 75” models, with pricing ranging from $899.99 to

$1699.99 with the Roku Slim-profile Wall Mount Kit available for $99.99 beginning this month at Best

Buy stores nationwide, such as BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com.

Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd Edition) is available today on Roku.com for $29.99 and will be

available in major retailers in the coming months. Roku Voice Remote Pro 2nd edition is included with all

Roku Pro Series TV.