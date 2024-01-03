Roku announces affordable, high-end Pro Series TV ahead of CES 2024

Roku is expanding its TV offering by announcing the new Pro Series models ahead of CES 2024. The streaming platform released its first Select and Plus Series Smart TVs last year and is now entering the high-end market with affordable prices.

Roku says the Pro Series TVs deliver a “powerful yet simple streaming experience with a brilliant picture, immersive audio, and elegant design that elevates customers’ entertainment.”

These new TVs will be available in 55″, 65″, and 75″ sizes. They have a 4K QLED display with miniLED technology, local dimming, enhanced audio technology for cinematic sound, and a flat design for wall mount.

“Roku Pro Series’ picture and audio quality, polished design, unique features, and ease-of-use bring the market leadership and innovation that Roku is known for to a TV made for streaming,” said Chris Larson, Roku’s Vice President of Retail Strategy. “As we hit 10 years of the Roku TV program, we believe this new line of TVs will set a new standard for an elevated streaming experience.”

Image source: Roku

A new Roku TV program will be available alongside the Roku Pro Series TVs. Created by the company’s Picture Quality Tuning Team, the Roku Smart Picture feature identifies the type of content on a screen through methods including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data from content partners to automatically adjust the picture for an optimized viewing experience.

The Roku Pro Series TVs will be available in the US with a unique optional mount developed by the company beginning in the spring of 2024. Retail prices will be under $1,500, the company reveals.

In addition, Roku is also expanding retail availability of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs early this year, with more details to follow.

Below, you can learn more about the entry-level Roku TVs.