Recall alert: If you have this Belkin portable power bank, stop using it now

If you own the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K (BPD005) power bank, you should stop using it immediately. Belkin issued a voluntary recall for the iPhone and Apple Watch power pack, warning users that this accessory could pose a fire hazard.

The external battery pack can recharge any smartphone via USB-C, and it charges the Apple Watch wirelessly. Because it incorporates a wireless charging puck that fits the Apple Watch, it is an accessory that an iPhone owner would obviously be the most likely candidate to buy. The Apple Watch can only be paired with an iPhone, after all.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro was launched in May 2023. It features a built-in 10,000 mAh battery and support for fast-charging iPhones at speeds of up to 20W.

Belkin voluntarily announced the BoostCharge Pro recall, posting a note on its website. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which is usually involved in such actions, hasn’t announced the recall.

It’s unclear how many units Belkin has sold, but the company says it has received no reports of injuries. It’s unclear whether any of the power banks in use have caused fires.

As for what’s wrong with the power bank, Belkin says that “manufacturing defect can in some circumstances cause the portable wireless battery charger’s lithium cell component to overheat, which could pose a fire hazard to consumers.”

The image below should help you determine if your Belkin power bank is part of the recall. To be sure, look for the BPD005 model number on the back of the power bank, behind the Apple Watch puck.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K (BPD005) power back. Image source: Belkin

What you should do

If you own one or more Belkin BoostCharge Pro power banks, you should stop using them immediately, even if your units appear to work fine. Here’s what Belkin advises:

If you have purchased the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, BPD005, it is important that you immediately stop using it, disconnect it from any power supply or other products, and contact us for further instructions. Place your BPD005 in a safe, dry location away from anything flammable or anything that can damage the power bank. Do not place your power bank into any trash or recycling bins.

Belkin will refund all Belkin BoostCharge Pro purchases and offer information on how to dispose of the product safely. You will have to fill out a form at this link to start the refund process.

The recall concerns not just the US but all markets where the iPhone and Apple Watch accessory was sold. At the same link above, international buyers will find forms in various supported languages to start their refund processes.

Finally, Belkin says the recall does not concern any other Belkin products you might have purchased. Only this specific model poses a fire risk.