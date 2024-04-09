Potensic ATOM is my favorite foldable 4K drone with a 3-axis gimbal

Potensic is one of the most popular drone companies out there when it comes to recreational quadcopters. The Potensic ATOM drone is one of the brand’s newest and most popular models, and it’s available at a price that’s more than reasonable — especially when it’s discounted.

The popular new Potensic ATOM drone is currently on sale for $279.99, matching the lowest price I’ve seen for this $350 quadcopter. It features a 4K camera, a 3-axis gimbal, GPS, nearly 4 miles of range, and an impressive 32 minutes of flight time.

I’ve been testing this drone for over a month now, and I’ve had a blast putting the Potensic ATOM through its paces. It’s definitely my favorite low-cost quadcopter right now, and I’ll explain all the reasons why.

BGR readers might recognize the Potensic brand name for a few different reasons. The most obvious one is that it’s a popular quadcopter maker that has made a name for itself by selling solid drones at very competitive prices.

Beyond that, however, I have covered several different Potensic drone models here in the BGR Deals channel. One of my favorites is the Potensic DREAMER PRO drone, which is one of the brand’s most advanced models. It’s a $430 4K camera drone that competes with rivals twice as expensive. It’s also currently on sale for $379.99, if you’re interested.

I highly recommend the DREAMER PRO, and I use one myself. But if you’re looking for something more compact and less expensive, the newer Potensic ATOM could be right up your alley.

When I began testing the Potensic ATOM drone, the first thing I noticed was how compact and light it was. There aren’t many other drones out there that are this small, but still pack a 3-axis gimbal and long battery life.

The ATOM weighs only 32 ounces, and it folds up small enough to fit in any bag. Despite how small it is, however, I found that the video quality is almost as impressive as the DREAMER PRO. It’s not quite the same, but you still get nice clear 4K quality that will wow anyone watching. You also get great clarity thanks to the 3-axis gimbal, which provides good stabilization while filming or snapping photos.

Another thing that I really liked about the Potensic ATOM was the range and battery life. Potensic says the ATOM drone has a whopping 6 kilometers of range, which is just under 4 miles. I didn’t go quite that far while I was testing it, but I flew it about a mile and a half away from me with no issues at all. Video transmission was nice and clear the whole time, and the controls were very smooth.

Also, since each battery charge gives you up to 32 minutes of flight time, you don’t have to worry about running out of juice when your drone is miles away from you.

The Potensic ATOM drone comes in two different bundles, and they’re both on sale right now with great discounts.

First, we have the standard kit that comes with a drone, a controller, and one battery. This bundle retails for $350, but it’s down to $279.99 at the moment.

If you want an upgrade, the Potensic ATOM drone also comes in a Fly More Combo kit. In addition to the quadcopter and the controller, you get three batteries (96 minutes of total flight time), a battery charger that holds all three at once, and a carrying case. It’s a $450 bundle, but it’s currently on sale for $359.99. That’s a new all-time low price.