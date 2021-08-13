Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Best Home Security Camera On Amazon
    13:28 Deals

    Best home security camera on Amazon is the $36 Wyze Cam v3 with amazing color night vision…
  2. 4K Camera Drone On Amazon
    12:10 Deals

    This pro-grade 4K camera drone on Amazon costs half as much as top rivals
  3. Air Fryer With Alexa
    08:49 Deals

    Last chance to get Amazon’s best air fryer with Alexa for $79 instead of $129
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:07 Deals

    Today’s top deals: $129 Alexa air fryer for $79, $14 nonstick pan, TP-Link router bl…
  5. Best Amazon Deals
    08:10 Deals

    5 secret departments where you’ll find the very best Amazon deals
HomeTechMobile

Pixel Fold might have appeared in Google’s latest Android 12 release

August 13th, 2021 at 7:31 AM
By
Pixel Fold

Google just confirmed that the Pixel 6 phones will be real flagship devices, sporting high-end specs, significant camera improvements, and a bold new design. Yet the Pixel 6 series isn’t the most exciting thing happening in the Pixel ecosystem this year. Several reports from different sources claimed in the past few months that Google is developing its first-gen foldable device. Unofficially called Pixel Fold, the foldable handsets will launch by the end of the year, according to these leaks.

Google might have shown its Pixel 6 hand to stay ahead of leaks, but the company is yet to confirm the Pixel Fold launch. As it’s often the case, it’s Google’s own work that might give everything away. In addition to possibly revealing details about the main Pixel 6 camera, Android 12 beta 4 also includes a reference to the foldable Pixel.

Today's Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price:Was $25, Now Just $5 Each Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Why the Pixel Fold is so exciting

We explained before that the Pixel Fold is quite an exciting handset, despite being Google’s first such form factor. That’s because Google isn’t starting from scratch with a foldable project. Samsung walked that arduous path in the previous years.

The Galaxy Fold and Fold 2 taught Samsung a few critical lessons about foldables in real-life use. The Fold 3 (image above) comes with a few significant durability improvements. We’re looking at tougher aluminum for the frame and hinge, Corning Victus glass for the rear panel and external display, and second-gen Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) that should improve the integrity of that 120Hz foldable OLED display. Finally, there’s also IPX8 water resistance, which is a great feature to have on foldable devices.

How will all that benefit the Pixel Fold? Reports said that Samsung will supply its foldable OLED screen to other vendors this year, Google included. On top of that, the new UTG glass will also make it to other foldables. Samsung certainly looks like it’s determined to profit from its foldable handsets, whether it’s selling the actual phones or the key parts to its rivals.

If all that pans out, the Pixel Fold will deliver durability in line with the Fold 3. On top of that, it’ll run Google’s own version of Android that’s optimized for a big screen.

The new Android 12 leak

Google released Android 12 beta 4 earlier this week, and developers have started inspecting the new code for clues for future Pixel devices. Unsurprisingly, they discovered that the Pixel 6 series might sport a 50-megapixel primary lens camera from Samsung.

On top of that, they found references to what appears to be a Samsung 5G modem that will equip several devices.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro codenames are Oriole and Raven, respectively. Passport might be the Pixel Fold’s codename, according to previous leaks. In other words, Google might have confirmed that Pixel Fold development continues. The device might sport the same 5G modem as the Pixel 6 phones.

While this makes sense, it’s not enough to conclude that the Pixel Fold will launch by the end of the year, as others have claimed. Still, the Android 12 discovery indicates that Google is actively developing a foldable device. Whether it’s coming this year or in 2022, that ultimately doesn’t matter.

Google will unveil its Pixel innovations during a Made by Google event that will likely take place in October. That’s when we’ll know whether the Pixel Fold is ready for launch or not.

Today's Top Deal Crazy $70 discount slashes AirPods 2 with wireless charging to Amazon's best price of 2021! Price:Was $199, Now $128.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information