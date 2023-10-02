Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unboxed ahead of Google’s October event

Google continues to ride on the struggle bus when it comes to keeping its devices out of people’s hands before they are officially revealed.

On Wednesday, the company is set to kick off its Made by Google event, an annual hardware event where Google usually announces the latest generation of its Pixel devices. This year, we’re expecting the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and new Pixel Buds — in fact, Google has already confirmed all of this ahead of the event.

What the company hasn’t done in advance of the event, however, is post an unboxing video of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Someone else beat the company to the punch. As reported by 9to5Google, a YouTube channel called PBKreviews posted two Shorts videos — one that unboxes the Pixel 8 and one that unboxes the Pixel 8 Pro. You can watch both videos below:

While the unboxing videos don’t reveal a ton, the comment section of each video is more interesting. The reviewer says that they were able to confirm that the phones still use an optical fingerprint sensor, that the Tensor G3 may feature a 9-core CPU, and that the main camera could be packing the Samsung GN1 sensor.

Even without the unboxing videos, we already know quite a bit about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of the event. The Pixel 8 Pro will be larger than the regular Pixel 8. From previous reports, the Pixel 8 is expected to feature a screen size of 6.2 inches in a smaller form factor that is shorter (150.5 mm vs. 155.6 mm), narrower (70.8 mm vs. 73.2 mm), and thinner (8.9 mm vs. 8.7 mm) than the Pixel 7. For the Pixel 8 Pro, a previous report said that the new phone will feature a 6.52-inch display instead of the 6.7-inch display on the Pixel 7 Pro.

In the past, Google has used its Made by Google events to introduce a range of products, including smartphones, smart speakers, and other hardware. While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the stars of this year’s event, attendees and viewers could also expect announcements related to Google’s ecosystem of products and services, especially if the company wants to show off any more of its advancements with artificial intelligence.

Even with all of these leaks, we’ll be tuning in on Wednesday. It’s officially Techtober!