Parler’s parent company has laid off most of its employees

Parler, one of the largest conservative social media platforms, may not have a future anymore.

As reported by The Verge, Parler Technologies, the parent company of the Parler social media app, has apparently laid off most of the company. According to the report, around 75% of the company’s staff, including most officers at the company, have been terminated.

The report says that, due to all of the layoffs, only about 20 people remain at the company.

Parlement Technologies began laying off workers in late November, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. These layoffs continued through at least the end of December, when around 75 percent of staffers were let go in total, leaving approximately 20 employees left working at both Parler and the parent-company’s cloud services venture. A majority of the company’s executives, including its chief technology, operations, and marketing officers, have also been laid off, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The situation is so dire that, when the outlet reached out for comment with a known contact for the company, they told The Verge that they also no longer worked with Parler or Parler Technologies.

When asked for comment, an external PR representative who previously worked on Parler’s account informed us that she no longer works with Parler. Parlement Technologies did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Verge.

Parler has been struggling ever since it was banned by Apple and Google in response to its lack of moderation and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol back on January 6, 2021. Multiple competitors, including former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Gettr, and Rumble, have all flooded the alternative social media space over the last couple of years.

Parler was almost acquired by Kanye West, legally known as Ye. However, the company later said that “Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties mid-November.”