Opera’s latest feature lets you control your browser tabs with AI

A couple of weeks after Opera’s Browser Days event, the company has now unveiled its latest AI innovation for Opera One users. This time, the new Tab Commands feature lets Aria, Opera’s AI assistant, take control of your browser tabs.

Opera’s Tab Commands feature has been previewed during the keynote, but it’s finally launching for users. According to the company, Opera One users can now summon Aria to close, group, and pin tabs. It’s also possible to create bookmarks by typing in a prompt to Aria via the browser’s Command Line functionality by writing Ctrl + / on Windows or Cmd + / on Mac.

“As the company that invented tabs more than 20 years ago, we continue to be obsessed with them. Last year we revolutionized tabs with Tab Islands, and this year we’re bringing AI into the mix with Tab Commands to make tab management even better,” said Joana Czajka, Product Director for Opera One.

With this feature, you can group all your tabs, close only your YouTube pages, and more with the built-in AI assistant. The company explains that when the Aria server receives the user’s prompt, it “generates a set of instructions that indicate to the browser what to do with tabs and how.” Opera says no data leaves the user’s device as the server only processes the prompt, not what the user is doing.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Besides the new Tab Commands feature, the company keeps improving users’ browsing experience with good-to-have functions, such as Tab Islands, which lets you group and organize your tabs so you never miss an important link again.

In the near future, Opera is releasing One R2, its updated version of Opera One. This major update will focus on multimedia playback, tab management, and innovative design. New AI features will also be available, such as having Aria give you page context, analyze an image, and reply based on what it sees.

BGR will let you know once the new Opera One R2 update becomes available to all users. This new Tab Commands function is now available for Opera One users on desktop.