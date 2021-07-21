Click to Skip Ad
News

One awful thing about Apple’s iPhone design is driving users insane

July 20th, 2021 at 10:18 PM
By
iPhone Design

Apple’s attention to detail, from both a hardware and software perspective, is arguably unrivaled. More than most companies, Apple sweats the small stuff in the broader interest of improving the overall user experience. Every so often, however, the company introduces out a questionable design decision that leaves people scratching their heads. For example, a post gaining traction on Twitter highlights a quirky iPhone design that many people have complained about for years.

As anyone with an iPhone can attest, handling an incoming call when you’re already on a call isn’t exactly straightforward. As a seasoned iPhone user for more than a decade now, I still struggle to get my iPhone to do what I want it to do when a second call comes through.

The current iPhone design for an incoming call

If you’re on a call and a new call comes in, users are presented with three options. They can either decline the incoming call, end the current call and start a conversation with the new caller, or put the first call on hold while they take the second.

In theory, this seems easy enough. In practice, there is much to be desired. For whatever reason, the options Apple provides don’t work as designed. From my personal experience, whenever I put a call on hold and take the new call, there’s always some glitch returning to the first. More often than not, I end up ending both calls.

The tweet about the bad iPhone design that got this conversation started can be viewed below.

The tweet has garnered over 325,000 likes and nearly 26,000 retweets. Clearly, this is a frustrating problem many people have encountered.

Is there a solution?

Is there a solution to this pesky iPhone design problem? Well, one Twitter user named Yanky Perl came up with two ideas that are worth sharing.

Both of these seem a tad more straightforward than Apple’s current implementation.

Thankfully, this is just one rare example of an iPhone design gone awry. More often than not, Apple’s design choices for iOS are far more intuitive and elegant than what one finds on the Android side.

A life long Mac user and Apple enthusiast, Yoni Heisler has been writing about Apple and the tech industry at large for over 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. When not writing about and analyzing the latest happenings with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching Improv shows in Chicago, playing soccer, and cultivating new TV show addictions, the most recent examples being The Walking Dead and Broad City.

