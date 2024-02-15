Oladance releases new open-ear headphones that are perfect for sports

Today, Oladance announced new open-ear headphones with Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) technology that makes them ideal for sports. According to the company, it provides a “natural, open, and safe connection between consumers and their environment.”

OWS uses air conduction technology as the medium of sound transmission, which offers a 3D sound effect. They’re said to be much more comfortable to wear compared to bone-conduction earphones. To avoid discomfort, irritation, or hearing damage, these open-ear headphones rest on top of the ear rather than inside the ear canal.

While the company already offers OWS 2 and OWS Pro, Oladance expands the lineup with OWS Sports, which is made for fitness activities “from running and biking to yoga, rock climbing, and more.”

Image source: Oladance

This device is made of smooth, soft liquid silicone rubber, which the company says provides a comfortable open-wearing experience, eliminating common issues associated with bone conduction earphones, such as pressure to the face and ears and unwanted vibrations.” It also features a soft wire neck strap that keeps earphones securely in place, in addition to an integrated physical control button to adjust the sound with on/off, volume up and down, and other options.

OWS Sports also gives users an IP68 waterproof rating and a Qualcomm aptX chip for improved sound quality; it offers wind noise reduction and up to 15 hours of battery life.

Image source: Oladance

According to the company, OWS Sports open-ear headphones deliver “crystal-clear, 360° home theater quality sound to keep active users immersed and motivated.” With the Oladance app, users can fine-tune their ideal sound profile with four sound modes and control sound balance, gestures, and function selection.

Oladance’s OWS Sports is available in Endorphin Silver, Hormone Yellow, Epinephrine Gray, and Dopamine Pink at its website, Amazon, and Best Buy for $179.99.

Soon, BGR will share a hands-on review of these open-ear headphones.