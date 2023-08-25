Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti could see a price drop very soon

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti was a huge disappointment when it released, mostly because the price of the card was just too high to justify its video memory and clock speeds. But now, new reports point to a future RTX 4060 Ti price drop, which could actually make the card worth buying. The only downside is we don’t know how much the price will change just yet.

According to YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID), a well-known leaker, sources have mentioned that “a de facto price cut” is coming within the next couple of weeks. MLID, for what it is worth, believes the price cut could be in response to the upcoming release of AMD’s RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, which will be much more cost-effective for their performance.

The amount of the upcoming RTX 4060 Ti price cut has not been identified. However, MLID’s sources claim that the cut will not be completely finalized until Nvidia sees the finalized prices of the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700. Further, any price cut that comes will not guarantee a huge steep discount on the cards. Nvidia has already shown it has no problem overcharging for this card, so it’s best to keep your expectations realistic for the moment.

The hope is that we see some much-needed discounts on the RTX 4060 Ti, both the regular and 16GB versions (which retailed for $100 more than the base version). If they can discount them enough, Nvidia may be able to leverage the RTX 4060 Ti as an acceptable alternative for people looking to upgrade. If it can’t, though, then AMD may finally start to make that bigger push into the GPU market that it has been trying to make for the past few years.

Ultimately, better competition between Nvidia and AMD is a win for consumers because it means we’ll be able to get our hands on more advanced technology at better prices, which has been difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic shot chip availability down the drain. We’ve only recently (within the last year) seen MSRP prices for AMD and Nvidia cards dropping closer to normal, so this could be another step in the right direction.