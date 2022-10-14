Nvidia is testing a ‘priority access’ system for RTX 4090 purchases

If you’re looking forward to the release of the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s latest graphics card, then you’re probably concerned about one of the biggest problems plaguing Nvidia’s recent GPU releases: low stock. This has become a huge problem in recent years, especially with the chip shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Nvidia may have found a solution to help with RTX 4090 purchases.

The solution, the tech company revealed, is a “priority access trial.” The trial was revealed in a forum post on the Nvidia GeForce forums, where Nvidia writes, “We know it’s often challenging to purchase a new product close to launch date for a variety of reasons. Today, we’re testing a program we call verified priority access…”

The post then goes on to detail the system, which Nvidia hopes will make it easier for gamers to complete their RTX 4090 purchases. According to a post shared on Reddit, the move allows users to receive a notification via both email and the Nvidia GeForce Experience app. The notification then provides the user with a store link, which allows them to purchase their RTX 4090 Founder’s Edition.

The new system offers Best Buy links for those in the United States, Scan links for those in the United Kingdom, NBB links for users in Germany and the Netherlands, and LDLC links for those buying from France, Italy, and Spain. It’s an interesting way to try to approach the scalper issue surrounding RTX 4090 purchases, especially considering that users are randomly chosen through the app.

Whether it actually makes buying an RTX 4090 easier for the majority of users is unclear, though. But, if you don’t need the fastest card on the market, the ongoing price drops for the RTX 3080 and even the RTX 3090 are worth looking into.

Sure, it won’t feel as nice of an upgrade as if you purchased an RTX 4090, but overall, the improvements seen so far with Nvidia’s Lovelace architecture may not be worth the hassle of finding one in stock.