Nothing’s new phone will be even cheaper than the Phone 2a

Nothing confirmed recently that it won’t launch the Phone 3 flagship this year, dispelling speculation that a new flagship from the British smartphone vendor might hit stores this summer. But the Nothing Phone 2a mid-ranger (pictured above) that launched a few months ago won’t be Nothing’s only phone of the year. It also won’t be the cheapest.

Nothing has a secondary line of products called CMF that focuses on more affordable gadgets. Until now, Nothing has only made CMF-branded earphones and smartwatches. But it’s about to launch its first Nothing CMF Phone 1, details of which have been leaking online for weeks. The newest leak gives us a seemingly complete set of specs for the CMF Phone 1, along with pricing details.

Unsurprisingly, the CMF Phone 1 will offer decent specs for an entry-level Android phone. The price will be even lower than the Phone 2a. The only question is whether you’ll be able to buy it, or whether Nothing will only target emerging markets with this particular CMF device.

The Nothing Phone 2a, launched this spring, retails for around $349. It’s available in the US, and it’s a great mid-range option if that’s what you’re shopping for. The CMF Phone 1 will be even more affordable than that while offering a good set of specs.

Leaker Yogesh Brar said the phone will be available in two configurations in India. They’ll supposedly retail for for 15,999 rupees ($192) and 17,999 rupees ($216), respectively. These prices factor in unspecified discounts that might be available at launch.

Even without discounts, the CMF Phone 1 price should still be attractive, especially in markets like India. But considering the leak specifically addresses the Indian market, I can’t help but wonder whether Nothing will bring the CMF Phone 1 to Europe or the US.

The same leaker listed the set of specs for the CMF Phone 1. We’re looking at a 6.7-inch OLED display that can support 30Hz to 120Hz refresh rates, 800 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor; the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and microSD support up to 2TB; a 50-megapixel camera without OIS, a depth sensor, and 16-megapixel selfie camera; 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging; and Android 14.

The 50-megapixel camera will support 4K 30fps, but the lack of optical image stabilization might be a problem. The leaker also notes Nothing will use a Sony sensor for the main camera. You should also expect AI to improve some shooting modes.

Another compromise concerns the sound, as the CMF Phone 1 might only feature a mono speaker. Then again, Nothing wants to sell this handset for around $200 in Asia. It has to save money on certain components.

Finally, CMF Phone 1 will also have an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and offer two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. These aren’t as good as more expensive phones. But, again, Nothing has to save money in some places to give you the cheap CMF Phone 1 you want.

Nothing Phone (1) display. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

On the other hand, the use of MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 is certainly good news, considering the Nothing Phone 2a features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro. We might be looking at a better, faster chip here. The 120Hz screen and large 5,000 mAh battery are other highlights.

When it comes to the phone’s design, the leaker also said the screen will have bezels similar to the Nothing Phone 1, seen in the image above.

Recent rumors said Nothing will launch the CMF Phone 1 on July 8th. We’ll soon learn the vendor’s plans for this entry-level handset.