The Galaxy S24 is turning heads and selling quite well, but it probably won’t be the Samsung phone you see out in the wild most often. The Galaxy A phones have an even more recognizable design, and that’s because they routinely outsell the flagships.

Samsung has confirmed it will unveil the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 next week, planning a launch event for March 11th in India. But we don’t have to wait that long to learn everything about them, including the price tags for both the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35. And it looks like the Nothing Phone 2a will be the better deal.

Like the Galaxy S24, the Nothing Phone 2a is also a highlight of early 2024 for different reasons. This is a new mid-range device from a smartphone vendor with a growing fanbase that sells for an amazing price. At $349, the Phone 2a is cheaper than the Nothing Phone 1 but features better mid-range specs than that device.

I said the Phone 2a might be a better choice than the Pixel 8a a few days ago when rumors revealed the purported price hike Google planned for its mid-ranger.

But the Phone 2a’s incredible price will also beat Samsung’s Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

Galaxy A55 price leak

A German retailer has apparently jumped the gun, listing both handsets with specs and price points. GSMArena grabbed the information quickly. The specs and prices are probably accurate, considering that Samsung will launch the two devices in a few days. And Galaxy devices always leak.

The Galaxy A55 will start at €480 for the 8GB/128GB model. The model with 256GB of storage will cost €530. These prices are actually cheaper than the Galaxy A54’s launch price, which cost €490 or €550 in Europe last year. In the US, the Galaxy A54 started at $449.99. If this European leak is accurate, the Galaxy A55 will have a price tag similar to that of its predecessor in the US.

The cheaper Galaxy A35, meanwhile, will retail for €380 or €450, depending on storage. You get only 6GB of storage for either model and the same 128GB and 256GB storage options. Again, the prices are slightly cheaper than last year’s Galaxy A34, which cost €390 or €460 at launch in Europe. Samsung did not launch this version in the US last year.

As the price indicates, the Galaxy A55 is the higher-end model, even though the two handsets feature similar 6.6-inch Full HD OLED hole-punch displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh batteries, and triple-lens rear-facing camera system.

What’s the difference between the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35?

The Galaxy A55 packs more RAM and gets the new Exynos 1480 chip. The Galaxy A35 runs on the Exynos 1380.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy A55 features slightly better specs: 50-megapixel, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 5-megapixel macro camera. The Galaxy A35 drops the ultra-wide camera to an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, we’re looking at 32-megapixels vs. 13-megapixel selfie cams.

If all that is accurate, both the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will be worth checking out. They rock decent specs and great price tags.

The better option?

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

But you’ll simply have to check out the Phone 2a, which more than matches what Samsung has to offer. You get a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh and symmetrical bezels, a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging, and a dual 50-megapixel camera on the back.

Moreover, memory starts at 8GB of RAM and goes up to 12GB. A MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip that Nothing had customized for the Phone 2a runs the show.

Again, at $349 (€329), the Phone 2a is a tremendous mid-range contestant this year. One that Samsung and Google will have to beat.