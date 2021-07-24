New Gorilla Glass for camera lenses will improve smartphone photography

Most people rely on their smartphones for photos and videos. Thanks to the various advancements from smartphone vendors each year, there’s almost no point in getting a point-and-shoot camera. But smartphone cameras have become increasingly large and more prone to accidental damage. The smartphones that deliver excellent photo quality have more than one camera on the back. Those phones also have significant camera protrusions (or “bumps”). That’s the compromise smartphone vendors have to make to improve camera performance. These developments can increase the risk of damage. That’s why Corning made its new Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ lens covers.

Corning is a well-known name in the mobile industry. Many of the current and past smartphones feature strong Corning Gorilla Glass panels protecting the displays. Gorilla Glass is quite durable and will safeguard devices against most accidents. Glass is still glass, however, so the risk of accidental damage remains.

The company’s next glass component for smartphones targets cameras. The new Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+ will provide better scratch resistance than other alternatives and allow more light to reach the camera sensor in the process.

Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ coming first to Samsung phones

The new Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ lenses will feature a new anti-reflective coating that will allow 98% of light to pass through. More light leads to better photography, and Corning says its new durable glass lenses will do better than existing solutions. The video below shows that other lens covers allow between 92% and 95% of light to pass through.

The upgrade to 98% might not seem like much. But it might make a world of difference for low-light and night photography.

Aside from improving photography, the new Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ will offer better scratch resistance than other solutions. The video below says that Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ covers will be almost as scratch-resistant as sapphire glass. Apple has been using the latter for protecting iPhone cameras and the Apple Watch. Corning used the DX and DX+ technology on smartwatches before.

Samsung will be the first company to employ Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ camera covers. It’s unclear what Samsung smartphones might make use of the new Corning camera parts. But the timing of Corning’s announcement might suggest that some of Samsung’s next flagships will feature the new DX and DX+ lens technology. It so happens that Samsung announced a press event for August 11th, where it’ll unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldable handsets.

