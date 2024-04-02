MyQ smart garage opener has become controversial, but I still recommend it

The MyQ smart garage door opener has become somewhat controversial following Chamberlain’s recent decision to remove most smart home integrations. And yet, most people who own one will tell you that it’s one of the best additions they’ve made to their smart home setup. After all, it still has about 69,000 5-star reviews on Amazon alone.

Using this simple device, you can open and close your garage doors using an app on your smartphone or smartwatch. MyQ also still has IFTTT support, so you can tie it into many smart home systems if you want. For most people, however, smart home integration isn’t really necessary since it’s most commonly controlled with an Android phone, iPhone, or Apple Watch. That’s why I still recommend this gadget to most people, especially while it’s on sale for around $25.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Adding a smart garage door opener to my home setup was one of the best things I ever did. And there are so many reasons for that.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

First, it’s great not to have to deal with those annoying keypads that never seem to work on the first try. Or the second. Or the third. Instead, I just tap a shortcut on my iPhone or my Apple Watch, and presto, my garage door opens.

Another reason it’s so great is the fact that I never have to wonder whether or not I forgot to close my garage door when I rushed out of my house in the morning. I can just look in the app and instantly see whether it’s currently open or closed. The peace of mind alone is worth its weight in gold.

Available on Amazon

If you don’t already have a smart garage opener, you should definitely take advantage of the current deal on the MyQ smart garage door opener. Thanks to a discount, you can pick one up for just over $25.

For all the reasons above, it’s a must-have device. That’s why the MyQ smart garage door opener has nearly 69,000 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Also of note, the hot new myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is on sale as well, and it’s currently down to around $60 instead of $100.

Available on Amazon

The only real downside is that Chamberlain recently made changes to the way its smart home integration works. Basically, your only option now is to use IFTTT. I personally don’t bother with smart home integration since I’m happy opening and closing my garage with a quick tap. From what I’ve gathered while talking to other users, most people are the same way.

If the lack of wider smart home integration is a big deal for you though, the MyQ might not be the right device.

If you want a similar device with even more features and no subscriptions, the Nexx NXG-200 smart garage controller is the model that I personally use at my house. It does everything the MyQ can do and more. Plus, it’s very reliable and integrates directly with things like Siri Shortcuts and SmartThings. You can also get Siri Shortcuts working with your MyQ if you follow this guide, but it’s much simpler with Nexx’s opener.

On the downside, this model is also much more expensive. There are no deals available right now, so the Nexx NXG-200 will cost you $79.99 on Amazon or on Nexx’s website.

Another option that’s much cheaper is the meross Smart Home Controller. It works with Apple HomeKit and Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more. Plus, it’s on sale with a big discount right now.