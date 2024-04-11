MSI launches AI-powered Vision Elite gaming desktop

Popular gaming hardware maker MSI announces its new Vision Elite 14th gaming desktop, with top-of-the-line specs and AI-powered features. It’s powered by Intel Core i9 14th Gen processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

The company calls this desktop “the ultimate showpiece in aesthetic power with the added benefit of standardized parts letting users easily expand and maintain the desktop for many years to come.” This desktop is built into the MSI Maestro chassis, a one-piece 270-degree tempered glass panel that provides a panoramic view of the interior without obstructive metal at the corners.

The MSI Vision Elite gaming desktop comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 support, and a 2.5G LAN port for stable network connectivity while gaming on a wired or wireless connection.

The initial configuration includes an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 gaming trio GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 NvmMe SSD storage, and a 1000W power supply, with a suggested price of $4,299.99.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: MSI

MSI unveils new generation of gaming desktops Assembled in America

Besides the new Vision Elite gaming desktop, MSI is also unveiling improvements in the Aegis and Codex series. According to a press release, the Aegi series now features configurations with distinct faceplates that include mesh-like designs and venting through the aluminum side panel, ensuring great performance from the hardware within by improving airflow throughout the system.

MSI says it brings “a DIY feel without the hassles of building a PC from scratch through the use of quality, standardized parts.” For the Codex series, it’s been refreshed with two new chassis styles with augments to airflow and design. This CPU is the perfect base for those looking to start their PC gaming journey.

You can discover all the latest MSI gaming desktops on the company’s website here.