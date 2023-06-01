Motorola hasn’t even announced the Razr 40 Ultra and its commercial already leaked

Motorola is supposed to unveil the Razr 40 Ultra at some point today, but that isn’t stopping leakers from getting out some last-minute leaks.

This morning, prolific leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, commonly known as OnLeaks, took to Twitter to share what appears to be the official ad to introduce the yet unannounced Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The ad gives us a first look at the new smartwatch in motion for the first time since the previous leaks were all images.

Taking a look at the video, you can see that the previous leaks seem to be spot on in terms of what the phone will look like. You can also get a first look at some of the functionality you will experience on the outer screen like scrolling through photos, writing a message, and accessing plenty of complications and widgets for quick access to information.

You can check out the full ad on Twitter below:

The video lines up with yesterday’s leak when details of the phone popped up online in the form of a PowerPoint slide. According to that slide, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be released in three colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. According to the spec sheet, the phone will feature the first generation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The phone will feature a 3.6-inch pOLED external display with a 144Hz refresh rate and glass provided by Gorilla Glass. When unfolded, users will get a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and FHD+ resolution. It will come with a 32MP front-facing camera as well as a 12MP and 13MP Ultra Wide and Macro camera with Optical Imagine Stabilization.

The leak comes on the same day that the company is expected to officially unveil the phone. It seems the only thing we don’t know at this point is the exact release date and the price.