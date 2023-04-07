Microsoft rolls out Edge AI image creator to everyone

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

One of the most entertaining and valuable features of AI is speedy image generation. Now it’s even easier to make your own AI-generated images, as Microsoft is rolling out the new Image Creator tool for its Edge browser to the general public.

Image Creator is an AI image generator powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E deep learning model. Microsoft launched the feature last month with its own dedicated website and within the Bing chatbot. On Friday, the company announced that “Image Creator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world.” See it in action in the video below:

You should be able to access Image Creator from the Microsoft Edge sidebar as of this week. Just look for the paintbrush icon near the bottom of the sidebar. Once you click the icon, a text box will appear where you can enter a prompt. It will take a moment for DALL-E to generate a response, but once it’s done, four images will show up in the sidebar.

Click on any of the AI-generated images to get a closer look. Image Creator will then give you the ability to download, share, and save the images.

If you can’t find the Image Creator icon on your sidebar, click on the + button below the other icons. Under Manage, you’ll see a list of apps you can add to the sidebar. Be sure to click the toggle next to Image Creator to activate the feature in your Edge browser.