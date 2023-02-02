Microsoft launches Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI

Microsoft has launched Teams Premium and packed a ton of AI features into the new paid tier of service.

Today, Microsoft announced Teams Premium, a new tier of service for the company’s Slack competitor. While there are a ton of new features added for the higher tier of service, the standout is those enabled with Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Microsoft Teams Premium offers a lot of meeting and recap features that are now powered by artificial intelligence. For example, the intelligent recap feature will use AI to automatically generate “meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights.” The feature will also intelligently break a meeting recording into chapters so you can more easily find the information you need.

With intelligent recap in Teams premium, you’ll get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights to help you get the information most important to you, even if you miss the meeting. With intelligent recap, you can now save time spent reviewing meeting recordings. AI-generated chapters divide the meeting into sections so it’s easy to pick and choose the content most relevant to you. This is available today for PowerPoint Live meeting recordings. Intelligent recap will automatically generate meeting chapters based on the meeting transcript as well.

The tier also includes a feature called Personalized Timeline Markers which “call out when you joined or left a meeting in the meeting recording, so you can quickly click and listen in on what you missed” Don’t worry — those are only available for you to see.

Another notable upgrade enabled by OpenAI’s language processing is live translation. Now, Teams will now be able to translate in forty languages in real-time.

With live translations (for captions) now available in Teams Premium, you get AI-powered real-time translations from 40 spoken languages. Meeting participants can read captions in their own language, saving money and making meetings more productive and effortless. Only the meeting organizer needs to have Teams Premium for all meeting attendees to enjoy live translations.

Microsoft Teams Premium has an introductory price of $7 per month per user. That cost will increase to $10 per month per user starting on June 30, 2023.

Microsoft has already said that it could be working on other partnerships with OpenAI, saying that ChatGPT could even come to Bing search at some point in the future.