Microsoft is already loosening the reins on Bing’s AI chat

Bing might be allowed to go nuts again with Microsoft’s latest announcement.

Microsoft launched the new version of Bing in a preview that it has been expanding to more users over the last month. While some of the uncovered issues include Bing giving a factually wrong answer, other issues have included the AI chat begging for its life and going generally insane for users attempting to have a longer conversation with the chatbot.

Microsoft had responded to the issues, saying that chats with over 15 responses would cause Bing to “become repetitive or be prompted/provoked to give responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone.” It then began to limit the number of responses the chat would make in a session to five.

Less than a week after implementing those new rules, Microsoft is now starting to give Bing a little bit longer leash. In a blog post on its website, the company announced that it is now increasing the chat turns per session to six and allowing users to have a total of 60 chats per day.

We intend to bring back longer chats and are working hard as we speak on the best way to do this responsibly. The first step we are taking is we have increased the chat turns per session to 6 and expanded to 60 total chats per day. Our data shows that for the vast majority of you this will enable your natural daily use of Bing. That said, our intention is to go further, and we plan to increase the daily cap to 100 total chats soon. In addition, with this coming change your normal searches will no longer count against your chat totals. We will provide you more updates as we continue to make improvements in the model.

That seems reasonable to give users the amount of chat experience they need for most instances without giving Bing the chance to have an existential crisis. That’s good, especially since it sounds like the AI chat is coming to mobile soon which is sure to expand its usage.