MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M1X chips coming this fall, says leaker

June 18th, 2021 at 7:39 PM
By
MacBook Pro M1X

Apple announced the M1 processor last fall alongside the first products that would feature the homegrown chip. Almost immediately, rumors and reports about the chip that would succeed the M1 began cropping up online, and the expectation was that Apple would soon launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the upgraded chip. Apple’s Spring Loaded event in April then came and went without any MacBook Pro announcements, and although some prominent leakers expected a reveal at WWDC 2021, the MacBook Pro wasn’t there either.

When there’s this much smoke surrounding an upcoming Apple product, it’s all but guaranteed to be true. And if we’ve learned anything over the course of the last 15 months, it is that plans can and will change. Frequently. So this leaves us asking when Apple will finally talk about its next MacBook Pro models, but one leaker claims to have the answer.

According to iOS developer @Dylandkt, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are “definitely coming Q4 of 2021.” He expects the laptops to be released in either October or November. He also noted in a follow-up tweet that the iMac Pro won’t launch alongside the MacBook models, but that the Mac mini will, and that all three products will be equipped with the new M1X chip.

9to5Mac notes that Dylan previously followed up on a Bloomberg report, claiming that the MacBook Pro M1X would “contain more thunderbolt channels, cpu cores, gpu cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw. These devices will both feature a 1080p webcam, SD card reader, three thunderbolt usb c ports, an updated MagSafe port, and an HDMI port.”

While Dylan guarantees a fall launch, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had this to say in May:

Redesigned MacBook Pros are expected to debut as soon as early this summer, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss an internal matter, followed by a revamped MacBook Air, a new low-end MacBook Pro and an all-new Mac Pro workstation. The company is also working on a higher-end Mac mini desktop and larger iMac. The machines will feature processors designed in-house that will greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips, the people said.

“As soon as this summer” could end up turning into fall, but summer officially starts in the Northern Hemisphere on Sunday, June 20th, so we’ll be on the lookout for more leaks.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

