Mac sales remain strong even as PC market continues to slump

You have to hand it to Apple. At a time when PC sales are stagnating, if not on a steady decline, Apple is the only company that managed to increase computer shipments during the recent June quarter. According to a report from IDC, global PC shipments fell by about 13.4% year over year. And lest you believe this is an anomaly, PC shipments have been trending downward for about a year and a half at this point.

“This was the sixth consecutive quarter of contraction brought on by macroeconomic headwinds, weak demand from both the consumer and commercial sectors, and a shift in IT budgets away from device purchases,” the report notes.

Apple, of course, hasn’t been completely immune from a fall-off in Mac sales as some quarters are naturally more robust than others. But taking a broader view, Apple, on the whole, has impressively and successfully managed to reinvigorate the Mac thanks to its impressive line of M-x processors. In fact, revenue from the Mac in 2022 reached record-breaking levels. This is clearly an astounding feat for a company that has been selling the Mac for over three decades. It’s also impressive given that Apple for the last 15+ years has been an iPhone-centric company.

As for the specific quarterly shipments, IDC estimates that Apple during the recent quarter shipped 5.3 million Macs. As a point of contrast, Apple during the same quarter a year-ago shipped 4.8 million Macs. That’s an impressive 10.3% jump in a 12-month period. And when the dust settled, Apple saw its share of the global PC market jump from 6.8% to 8.6%.

With respect to market share, Lenovo still occupies the top spot with a 14.2% share. Notably, Lenovo managed to keep the top spot even after it saw its PC shipments drop by 18.4% year over year. Specifically, Lenovo shipped 14.2 million PCs last quarter and 17.4 million during the same quarter in 2022.

Trailing behind Lenovo are HP and Dell, who shipped 13.4 and 10.3 million PCs last quarter, respectively. HP shipments went down just about .8% while Dell shipments fell by a whopping 22%. And rounding out the top 5 were Apple and Acer Group.

Incidentally, Apple has a lot of exciting Mac products on deck and in the pipeline. At WWDC this year, the company unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Studio, and a brand new Mac Pro. Additionally, there are rumors that Apple will introduce a brand new iMac with an M3 chip either later this year or in early 2024. And according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is also prepping revamped 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chips for early next year.