Logic Pro for iPad gets first major update, also available for Mac

Several months after the release of Logic Pro for iPad, Apple is finally giving this software a proper update. In the past six months, Cupertino has brought new functions for Final Cut Pro twice, but no word was given about this proprietary digital audio workstation available for Mac users as a one-time purchase and subscription-based for iPad users.

With Logic Pro 1.1 for iPad, Apple adds the following features:

Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools

Record live into Quick Sampler to create instruments and drum kits using the built-in microphone or any connected audio device

Interact seamlessly between apps like Voice Memos with added support for Split View and Stage Manager

Select and drag multiple files at once from the Files app to quickly build drum kits or add stems to a project

Instantly audition samples, loops, or instruments in the Browser by sliding your finger up or down

Free “Hybrid Textures” Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable instruments

These are the features of Logic Pro 10.8 for the Mac:

Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools

Transform any audio sample into a malleable sound that you can perform using Sample Alchemy

Radically reshape and reshuffle audio with Beat Breaker, a sophisticated time and pitch morphing plug-in

New Slip and Rotate tools allow for the contents inside a region to be moved independently of its position on the timeline

The ability to record in 32-bit float is now available when using supported audio devices

Free “Hybrid Textures” Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable instruments

Apple has also updated MainStage and GarageBand with stability improvements and bug fixes.

When it was released for the iPad in May, Apple said that Logic Pro for iPad combined the power of Logic Pro with the portability of the iPad to unlock an all-in-one professional music creation app. With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments, interact naturally with controls, and navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll.

The app’s subscription costs $4.99/month or $49/year. Apple offers a one-month free trial.