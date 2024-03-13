Leviton Decora is a smart light switch mixed with an Echo Dot, and I’m obsessed

There are so many awesome smart home gadgets out there these days. From smart plugs and smart light bulbs to robots that clean your house. Some are more useful than others, of course, and people tend to think they already know about all the best smart home gadgets out there.

Well, I’m about to introduce you to a new one that you’ve probably never heard of called the Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer switch. If you’re an Alexa fan, you’ll end up being just as obsessed with it as I am. Plus, it’s on sale right now for $66.99 instead of $109, so it’s the perfect time to get a few of them for your own smart home setup.

See Pricing See Pricing

Smart light switches are so terrific because they let you control all the lights in a room without having to shell out tons of cash for multiple smart light bulbs.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For example, I use a dual smart light switch in my kitchen. One switch is connected to seven recessed lights, and the second one is connected to a chandelier with three light bulbs in it.

Smart light bulbs from top brands can cost as much as $50 each. That means I’d be looking at a $500 investment for my kitchen alone. Meanwhile, I got my double smart light switch on sale for $35, and I installed it myself for free.

That’s just one reason the Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer switch is an awesome smart home gadget. The second is something you might have deciphered from the product’s name. It’s the fact that it has Alexa voice control functionality built right in.

Amazon’s newest Echo Dot retails for $50. But even at that price, why take up space on your counter or table if you don’t have to?

This awesome Leviton smart light switch has a microphone and Alexa speaker built right in. That way, you can speak all the Alexa commands you want and ask all the questions you would with any other Alexa speaker.

It can easily hear you and respond from anywhere in the room — and it doesn’t take up any space on your tables or countertops.

Also, there’s a privacy mode that disables the mic. And finally, there are motion and ambient light sensors built right in for automation. You can connect this smart switch to your smart home setup directly in many cases, or through IFTTT. That way, your creativity is the only limit when it comes to automations.

Value is always a key factor in the company’s success, and the Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer switch is a solid value at $109. Grab one today, however, and you’ll spend just $66.99.

Available on Amazon

Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer Switch: Why I love it

If you’re going to install a smart switch anyway, every Alexa user should opt for the Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer switch instead. It’s the same installation procedure, so why not get more bang for your buck?

Below, you’ll find some key takeaways to keep in mind when you’re considering this awesome smart light switch. Long story short, these are all the reasons why I’m such a big fan of this Leviton smart switch.

The Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer switch does everything a normal smart switch can do

It’s dimmable

The integrated Alexa smart speaker lets you control all your smart devices and use other Alexa skills just like you would with any Echo speaker

Ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, set a timer, adjust the temperature, and so much more

Built-in motion and ambient light sensors let you create endless smart home automations

Easy installation takes 30-45 minutes

Control your lights from anywhere with your smartphone or with Alexa voice commands

If you’re tired of Echo speakers taking up space and messy power cables running everyone, you finally have the perfect solution.