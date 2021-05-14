The world is slowly returning to some sense of normalcy, although the novel coronavirus pandemic is hardly over. Some regions of the world continue to battle new surges, while others are lifting restrictions, as vaccination campaigns are already showing impressive results. Even so, we’re not quite ready to return to the pre-pandemic normal, and day-to-day life will continue to be impacted until the WHO says so. That means some people will continue to work remotely, either because companies are still reluctant to invite employees back to the office, or because the employees themselves have grown accustomed to the new habit of working from home.

To meet the needs of people working remotely, Lenovo just unveiled a few accessories that will further improve productivity. These are the new Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank and Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse.

Lenovo explains in its announcement that its recent Future of Work and Digital Transformation study revealed that 83% of the businesses surveyed expect to work remotely at least half the time, and 60% of employees agree and are happy to do so. That’s why Lenovo created its Go line of accessories, including the laptop battery pack and multi-device wireless mouse. In hindsight, these are the kind of products that more laptop makers should have been making well before the pandemic, and you’ll immediately understand why.

The 20,000 mAh USB-C Laptop Power Bank that will retail for $89.99 this June can power most laptops, delivering at least a full charge, though experience might vary depending on notebook type. The power bank supports charging speeds of up to 65W and can recharge up to three devices at once with its USB-C and USB-A ports. The battery needs three hours to reach a full charge, and you can recharge two devices and recharge the battery at the same time.

The battery’s key feature is recharging laptops via USB-C, which not all USB-C power banks support. Working from home means that you don’t have to worry about battery life, and newer notebooks do offer substantial battery life improvements over older machines, but the power bank might come in handy if you want to work outside.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse is a wireless mouse that can be used with multiple devices at the same time. In order to switch between PCs and tablets, just press the mouse’s built-in button. The mouse might be a big deal for people who are constantly having to use more than one device.

The Lenovo Go mouse also supports wireless charging for increased comfort, as well as USB-C charging. Moreover, the mouse features a programmable utility button with shortcuts configured for Microsoft Teams meetings. The mouse costs $59.99, and it will go on sale in June as well.

