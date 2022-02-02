Leak reveals Apple is testing iPhone SE 3 and new iPads in India

At some point this spring, Apple will announce new hardware. We still are not sure precisely when it will occur, but the signs point to a virtual event in March or April. Traditionally, Apple hosts spring events in March, but it waited until April 20th last year. With Omicron sweeping the planet, 2022 promises to be yet another untraditional year. But regardless of the timing or location of the event, we think we know what announcements Apple has in store for this spring. An avalanche of rumors and leaks claim Apple will reveal the iPhone SE 3 and two new iPad models at its upcoming event, including a new leak out of India.

Apple testing iPhone SE 3 and new iPads in India

Citing industry sources, 91mobiles reports that Apple has imported new iPhone models into India with model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. They will cost around Rs 23,000 (~$300). Although the sources did not reveal the marketing name, it’s likely that this is the iPhone SE 3. After all, it’s the only iPhone model anywhere near that price point.

Apple also imported its two new iPads into India. The first — with model numbers A2588 and A2589 — is said to cost between Rs 37,500 and Rs 52,300 (~$500-700). This could be the latest iPad Air refresh. There is also a cheaper iPad with model numbers A2757 and A2761 that will cost around Rs 22,500 (~$300). Sources suspect that this is the tenth-generation iPad.

What to expect from Apple’s spring event

Previous reports have suggested that the iPhone SE 3 will be the star of the show at Apple’s 2022 spring event. The third-generation iPhone SE is suspected to feature a similar design to that of the last model in 2020. Apple will reportedly stick with its 4.7-inch display and a Home button with Touch ID. All the major changes will be internal, as the iPhone SE 3 should have the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13, as well as 5G support.

As for the new iPads, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a recent newsletter that the iPad Air is due for an upgrade as well. It should be equipped with the same A15 Bionic chip as the SE 3. Gurman also points to more recent evidence suggesting Apple is preparing multiple iPads:

Russian regulatory filings were unearthed for three new iPhone models and nine new iPads. The iPhone documents probably relate to the various iterations of the SE, but nine new models would be far too many for a new iPad Air. Either there’s more than just the Air on tap, or Apple filed its launches for this fall fairly early. We’ll see.

There will undoubtedly be more leaks ahead of the event this spring. Apple lost control of leaks years ago, and despite its best efforts, hasn’t made much progress in containing them. Expect Apple to send out invites for its spring event in the weeks to come. Once again, providing there is an event, it should take place in March or April.