Kuo says Apple plans to release Vision Pro outside the US in 2024, but I doubt it

With Apple Vision Pro pre-orders starting this Friday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted on Medium that Cupertino still wants to release the spatial computer in other markets in 2024. According to him, “Apple plans to share more development details about visionOS with global developers at WWDC 2024.”

The reason behind that is to promote “the global development ecosystem of visionOS” as soon as possible. Otherwise, the platform might not thrive if restricted to only one country or a few regions.

To resolve that, Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple needs to fix a few issues with Apple Vision Pro, such as:

The limited initial supply of Vision Pro

Ensuring a smooth sales process in the US market

Modify the algorithm to comply with regulations in other countries

“The sooner the above issues are solved, the sooner Vision Pro will be available in more countries,” the analyst believes.

Interestingly, the biggest issue with this new product is currently related to the supply chain. Previously, Kuo said Apple would produce between 60,000 and 80,000 units of Vision Pro for the February 2nd release.

Besides the high price tag of $3,499, it’s possible that this spatial computer could sell out in the US, with new orders taking longer to arrive. In total, Apple is expected to produce up to 600,000 units in 2024 – which could be an issue if the product is a success, but an opportunity to expand globally if demand isn’t that high.

Since spatial computing is the first big market category Apple has entered in almost a decade, it’s unclear how the company is going to perform, as it needs to prove to customers that this device is worth the money and could actually improve their lives.

The first glimpse we’ll have of that is when reviewers publish their first impressions of this device. Still, even if everything goes right, I doubt Apple will expand Apple Vision Pro globally. Or, being more optimistic, “global” might mean the UK, Germany, China, and Japan.

