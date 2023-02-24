Kuo: Apple may release Reality Pro headset alongside iPhone 15

Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset, likely called Reality Pro, could potentially launch alongside the iPhone 15 in September, as the odds for a spring event announcement are decreasing. The information comes from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple’s already working on two models for the second generation of this product.

Kuo reiterates a report he made at the beginning of the year when he said Apple’s Reality Pro headset development “is behind schedule due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools, meaning that mass shipment of this device may postpone from the original 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23.”

Now, the analyst says the prediction for the mass shipment schedule is “unchanged, but the likelihood of Apple’s 1st-gen AR/MR headset release at the spring event is decreasing.” That said, Kuo believes the launch alongside iPhone 15 in 3Q23 is rising for the Reality Pro headset.

News about Apple delaying the Reality Pro headset isn’t new, as the company has been facing multiple hardware and software challenges. That said, this potentially doesn’t change the fact the Cupertino firm could unveil this device at the WWDC 2023 and launch it a few months later alongside the iPhone 15 series.

Since Apple already did that with other products, such as the 2019 Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR, and original Apple Watch, announcing a new – or powerful – product and then getting time for customers to get used to it is a good strategy.

Since developers will need time to create apps for the Reality Pro headset, it’s only natural if developers have a few months to work on some projects and the new APIs before this device is released to the public.

Since it will have a premium price point of at least $3,000, savvy customers will also want to take advantage of the Reality Pro headset and not find an empty App Store.