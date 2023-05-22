Is your Apple Watch screen tinted green after the watchOS 9.5 update? You’re not alone

If you’re a good Apple Watch citizen, you likely have automatic updates turned on to ensure that, every time there is a software update, your watch will be updated to the latest version of watchOS. This is good so that, especially if there are bugs or security vulnerabilities being addressed in a new update, you’ll get them taken care of right away.

However, with the new watchOS 9.5 update, some users got introduced to a brand new bug that was previously nonexistent in earlier versions of the operating system. And some Apple Watch users are furious.

Spotted by AppleInsider, some Apple Watch owners have taken to Reddit to report that, after updating to watchOS 9.5, the screen on their watch is now tinted green or gray. The issue, thankfully, appears to mostly be limited to when you are using the Notification Center or Control Center on the watch, so you don’t seem to be plagued by the green or gray tint the entire time.

It also does not appear to affect any functionality so the tinting bug does truly appear to be an isolated visual issue. It’s still, however, a weird bug that appears to be at least affecting the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 7, and Apple Watch Series 8 from reports so far.

Here’s another Reddit thread with a great photo that really highlights the bug:

I personally have the Apple Watch Ultra and do not see the issue after updating to watchOS 9.5, so it does also seem to only affect select Apple Watch models. Apple had a similar tinting issue with an iPhone software update earlier this year that was also resolved in a later update so I think it’s safe to expect the same here.

Thankfully, since watchOS hasn’t undergone any major overhauls yet, the software has been largely a very stable experience in recent years. Here’s hoping that remains as rumors indicate Apple may be ready for a huge change to watchOS to celebrate the 10th version of the operating system.

We’ll definitely find out in a couple of weeks as the company is set to kick off WWDC 2023 on Monday, June 5th. In addition to watchOS 10, Apple is expected to unveil all of the other newest versions of software and even debut its mixed reality headset.