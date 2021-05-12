Even as new iPhone designs in recent years started to incorporate larger displays and more powerful processors, Apple has done an impressive job of keeping iPhone battery life somewhat consistent. These days, the battery life on the iPhone 12 lineup is impressive enough that one can easily go through an entire day without needing to re-charge.

Still, it’s only inevitable that situations will arise where you’ll want to do everything in your power to conserve battery life. And with that said, MacRumors recently put out an informative video detailing several iPhone battery preservation tips you’ll want to be aware of and commit to memory.

While many of the tips detailed below may be familiar to seasoned iPhone users, it’s easy to forget that the iPhone is still attracting users completely new to Apple’s iOS ecosystem. Additionally, many users may simply be unaware of some of the iPhone’s more advanced settings. Further, if you have an older device or even a newer device wherein the battery’s ability to hold a charge has taken a hit, being aware of ways to maximize battery life can be crucial.

The video begins with a helpful tip detailing how to enable Auto Low Power Mode. While you’re likely already familiar with how to activate Low Power Mode manually — by going to Settings > Battery and toggling the switch on — the video explains how you can easily set up an Automation such that Low Power Mode turns on automatically once battery life goes down below a specified threshold.

Another tip details how to limit the ability of apps to track your location when you’re not even using them. To do this, all you have to do is go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and then make sure that all the apps are only tracking your location while the app is actively open.

One tip which we’ve covered before is to turn the Hey Siri feature off. You can accomplish this by going to Settings > Siri & Search and toggling the “Listen for ‘Hey Siri’” switch into the off position.

Some other helpful include using Dark Mode and turning off the Raise To Wake feature.

With respect to Dark Mode, we explained the following earlier this year:

One of the more obvious ways to maintain battery life is to turn on Dark Mode and lower the overall brightness of your device. One study even found that Dark Mode on the iPhone can improve battery life by as much as 30%. Not everyone likes the aesthetic of Dark Mode, but if you’re looking to save battery life, you can enable it by going to Settings > Display & Brightness and turning it on. From the same preferences pane, you can also turn True Tone off and lower the overall brightness of your display.

All told, the video is well worth watching in its entirety and provides several helpful tips you’ll want to keep in mind if maximizing your iPhone’s battery is a priority for you. There’s a good chance that the video even has some tips that experienced iPhone users were wholly unaware of.

And lastly, one tip not covered in the video but worth mentioning involves turning off 5G.

