iPhone 16e doesn’t support MagSafe, is it because of the new Apple C1 chip?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e on Wednesday, practically confirming most of the “iPhone SE 4” rumors that preceded the launch. The phone looks like an iPhone 14 but features the high-end specs of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which allows it to run Apple Intelligence out of the box.

The price isn’t as low as we thought Apple would go, but it’s not surprising either. For $599, you get an amazing device that it’s miles better than the iPhone 14 phones, which are gone from Apple’s inventory. The iPhone 16e is also a better option than the iPhone 15, which can’t do Apple Intelligence and costs $100 more.

The iPhone 16e does have expected compromises, including the notch at the top instead of the Dynamic Island, the single-lens camera instead of a two-lens shooter, and the absence of a Camera Control button. There’s also an unexpected compromise Apple made for a non-SE smartphone: The iPhone 16e doesn’t support MagSafe.

The iPhone 16e supports wireless charging, just like any iPhone launched since the iPhone X/8 series. The handset’s glass back lets you recharge it wirelessly. However, the phone features no magnets, which would make it compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories and boost wireless charging times significantly.

Apple introduced MagSafe on the iPhone in 2020 with the iPhone 12 series. We’ve had MagSafe on iPhones ever since, which boosted charging speeds from the 7.5W speeds you get on phones without built-in magnets to 15W on phones with magnets. Last fall, Apple upgraded MagSafe charging speed on iPhone 16 to 25W.

Since the iPhone 16e is part of the iPhone 16 series, you’d expect it to offer the same MagSafe charging speeds. Even if Apple were to call it something else, you’d still expect MagSafe support on the mid-range phone.

Also, consider that the iPhone 16’s MagSafe charging speed is theoretically faster than the 20W USB-C charging speed Apple lists on its website. In practice, iPhones have supported faster wired charging speeds than 20W for several years, even before the USB-C port replaced Lightning.

Like its siblings, the iPhone 16e will support USB-C charging speeds that should go well beyond 20W. USB-C is always a good alternative to wireless charging, whether it’s MagSafe or not.

It’s possible that Apple wanted to make the best iPhone 16e phone while cutting manufacturing costs. MagSafe might have gotten the axe in the process.

Maybe Apple wanted to increase the iPhone 16e battery capacity to ensure the cheap iPhone offers great battery life. Removing the magnets might have helped, but I’m just speculating here.

There might be another explanation that’s yet to be confirmed. MagSafe charging might interfere with the wireless reception of Apple’s new C1 modem. That’s according to a rumor relayed to BGR by accessory maker dbrand.

If that’s what’s happening, accessory makers will need to adapt their iPhone 16e case designs to remove magnets.

Apple will use its C-series modems in other iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Air coming this September. It’ll be interesting to see if the ultra-thin iPhone will feature MagSafe support.

Magnets causing signal interference is one problem Apple will have to fix before it can use its C-series chips inside more iPhones. Retiring MagSafe from more iPhones seems unthinkable at this point.

Let’s also not forget that iPhone 16e teardowns will follow as soon as the handset hits stores. The repair experts at iFixit will dismantle the phone and tell us the differences between the iPhone 16e and other 6.1-inch iPhones. They might also explain the absence of MagSafe support.