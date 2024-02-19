We’re about five months past the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro so, guess what time of the year it is? It’s time to start talking about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro…well, again. iPhone 16 rumors started last year so we’re just adding to the list today.

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro, the company revealed that it was ditching the longstanding stainless steel materials it used in its Pro iPhone lineup and opting for titanium instead. For me, titanium has been great. It’s just as protective and pro-feeling for my use cases and also fixed one of the biggest problems I had with my Pro iPhone: the weight. I truly feel the weight difference with the iPhone 15 Pro compared to my iPhone 14 Pro and really appreciate the change.

The iPhone 15 Pro and its titanium materials also introduced some new colors to the iPhone lineup including the flagship Natural Titanium as well as Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. While we expect Apple to stick with titanium for the housing of the iPhone 16 Pro, we would anticipate the company to introduce some new color options. So, what could those new colors be?

Occasionally correct Apple leaker Majin Bu thinks they may have an idea. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the leaker said that “based on the information I was able to find, the new colors of the iPhone 16 Pro could be Desert Yellow (Desert Titanium) similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but deeper and heavier Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You can check out some renders of those suspected colors by clicking on the link in the tweet embedded below.

Bu seems confident that these new colors are the frontrunners, saying that “other possible colors are also discussed, however, they seem to be less plausible and I preferred to avoid reporting them. Do not take this information as 100% accurate or real, it is just a rumor.”

Based on the information I was able to find, the new colors of the iPhone 16 Pro could be

Desert Yellow (Desert Titanium) similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but deeper and heavier

Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6. Other… pic.twitter.com/BWlYwAquS8 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 19, 2024

When I first heard the words Desert Yellow, I pictured mustard, but the above renders make it seem that Apple is trying to find a way to get even closer to the ever-popular gold color that was a staple on the iPhone Pro when it was made out of stainless steel. While the Natural Titanium gave us a hint of that, the above would give people who love having a “gold” iPhone an experience closer to that.

In addition to the new colors, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to feature new 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes, a new “Capture” button aimed at photographers and videographers, and a new 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens. It’s also expected to feature the usual next-generation A-series processor and slightly improved battery life. That new chip may also unlock a ton of new AI capabilities that Apple has been rumored to be working on in order to seriously upgrade Siri.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max mockups. Image source: MacRumors

For me, I’ll be sticking with Blue Titanium as long as the company keeps that as an option with the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple usually only keeps a few colors across the different generations like Black, Gray, or Silver, so I could find myself needing to switch colors this September. I wouldn’t mind trying out Natural Titanium since I almost pulled the trigger on that color for my iPhone 15 Pro.

Hopefully, at least that color makes its way to the iPhone 16 Pro as well.