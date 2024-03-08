iPhone 16 Pro design leak reveals a new button that’s not on any other model

With the iPhone 16 Pro expected to launch later this year, new CAD renders leak a few design changes compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models while tweaking what we have heard from rumors over the past few months.

According to 91mobiles, iPhone 16 Pro CAD files leak the design of the rumored Capture Button, which will be located below the iPhone’s Side Button, alongside other changes. If this rumor turns out to be true, the Capture button might let you take photos and videos quicker than ever by giving you faster access to the camera than other options.

Image source: 91mobiles

If the button is mechanical, it could support touch input and sense pressure for handling zoom and focus. Swiping left and right on the Capture button could let you zoom in and out. A light press would focus the camera, while a more forceful press would activate video recording.

The iPhone 16 Pro CAD files reiterate another rumor that Apple is planning to increase the display size of this model from 6.1-inch to a 6.3-inch display, as it’s rumored to measure 149.6×71.4×8.4mm, becoming slightly taller, wider, and thicker.

91mobiles says Apple won’t change the iPhone 15 Pro design language in this upcoming version, although the design leak shows the iPhone 16 Pro will maintain thinner bezels and rounded corners. The camera bump will still be there, especially now that Cupertino is rumored to add a tetra prism lens for the smaller iPhone 16 Pro model for better optical zoom capture as well.

Image source: 91mobiles

With that, if you’re expecting a huge design change on the iPhone 16 Pro, you’re looking at the wrong phone, as Apple will be focusing on this new Capture Button and a slightly larger display, alongside some camera upgrades. That said, the Action Button also won’t go anywhere, as it will remain above the volume buttons.