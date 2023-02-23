iPhone 15 CAD renders show cheapest model’s new Dynamic Island

The cheapest iPhone 15 will be the new iPhone to buy this year. That’s what I told you after several leaks spilled all the details about Apple’s iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 should feature the same Dynamic Island notch as the iPhone 14 Pro. It’ll be a cheaper variant of the iPhone 14 Pro, just like the base iPhone 14 is a cheaper iPhone 13 Pro. But this time around, the iPhone 15 will look just like the more expensive models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

While leaks and rumors can’t be confirmed, we’ve seen more iPhone 15 reports that tell the same story. It all culminated with the leak of CAD designs. First, the iPhone 15 Pro render based on CAD files appeared. We now have images showing the cheapest iPhone 15 variant based on CAD renders. They seem to confirm that the notch Apple has used since the iPhone X will disappear this year. All iPhone 15 handsets will feature Dynamic Island cutouts at the top.

After obtaining the iPhone 15, Pro CAD filed, 9to5Mac scored CAD files for the iPhone 15 model. The blog partnered with designer Ian Zelbo to create the visuals below.

The CAD files say the base iPhone 15 model will feature a 6.2-inch display slightly larger than the current 6.1-inch panel. The reason for the screen increase might concern the bezels, which might shrink compared to the iPhone 14 model. Another possibility for the bezel change concerns the display design. Apple will use 2.5D glass on iPhone 15 models. Put differently, the screen will have a slight curvature.

The all-screen design’s Dynamic Island cutout at the top is unmistakable. CAD files can always be faked, but the images suggest the iPhone 15 will look like the newest iPhone that Apple has just launched. One problem with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models concerned the display disparity. The cheaper phones featured a traditional notch that looked dated next to the Pro’s exciting Dynamic Island display.

If the CAD files are accurate, the iPhone 15 Plus will have the same design as the iPhone 15. Therefore, all four iPhone 15 variants should have Dynamic Island notches at the top.

I worked with @9to5mac to give you an exclusive look at the full design of iPhone 15! New design, dynamic island, USB-C, and more! Read about it at https://t.co/AcTURBbQNJ pic.twitter.com/uamFrBsJqb — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) February 22, 2023

The renders also highlight other design changes coming to the iPhone 15 family. The handsets will feature flat sides with rounded edges, the 2.5D glass we mentioned.

On the bottom, there’s a USB-C port. That’s another design change coming to all four iPhone 15 models. It’s not that Apple is necessarily eager to move from Lightning to USB-C. The EU leaves the company no choice but to switch. A different iPhone 15 leak showed the phone’s USB-C port.

On the back, there’s a dual-lens camera, with rumors claiming the iPhone 14 Pro’s wide 48-megapixel camera is coming to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Finally, the iPhone 15 CAD files show the presence of physical buttons on the sides. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly feature solid-state buttons.

Independent of 9to5Mac CAD renders, a leaker posted online photos showing a purported iPhone 15 prototype. The images seem to tell the same story. The timeframe of these two leaks is also interesting. Apple reportedly ran a very early iPhone 15 production run this year. It could explain why we already have images of prototypes and iPhone 15 CAD files leaking almost simultaneously.