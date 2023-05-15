iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature now available in Australia and New Zealand

If you have an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro and live in Australia or New Zealand, you’re finally getting one of the key features that has been dormant in your phone all along.

In a press release, Apple announced that Emergency SOS via Satellite, a new safety feature for the iPhone 14 lineup, is now available for customers in both Australia and New Zealand. It’s been a long time coming since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models have been available to purchase in each country since September of 2022.

The feature uses satellite technology to send an emergency message to the nearest emergency services center, along with the user’s location data, which is determined by the iPhone’s built-in GPS technology. This means that even in remote areas where cellular coverage is non-existent, users can still contact emergency services in case of an accident, natural disaster, or any other emergency situation.

The Hon Michelle Rowland MP, Minister for Communications in Australia, said in a statement that “the Albanese government welcomes the launch of this innovative safety capability.”

“Australians know full well the importance of remaining connected in regional, rural, and remote areas, particularly when they need emergency services. The ability to contact Triple Zero with Emergency SOS via satellite when there is no mobile coverage is a strong backup to keep Australians connected in an emergency. This will go a long way in helping emergency services respond to, protect, and ultimately, keep individuals safe from harm. Australians are encouraged to familiarise themselves with this feature and whether their device supports it.”

The feature has already rolled out to a number of other countries, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Check out some of the incredible stories where the Emergency SOS via Satellite played a part in a rescue, like a man who was stranded in Alaska or someone who was involved in a car crash.