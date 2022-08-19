iPhone 14 cases leak, revealing Apple’s new color options

The iPhone 14 launch is less than a month away. If the latest reports are accurate, the iPhone 14 release date has been set for September 16th. People who are already planning to preorder one of the four new iPhones as soon as they come out should know they’ll need new cases for the iPhone 14 units. The new handsets aren’t identical to their predecessors, so iPhone 13 cases won’t fit.

It turns out that iPhone 14 case clones are already in production in China, with a leak teasing the color options that Apple’s official cases might offer.

The iPhone 14 will come in four sizes this year, including a brand new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max option that replaces the mini. The larger iPhone needs new protective cases, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max cases would not be a perfect match. The two phones will have very different rear camera modules.

All four iPhones will have large camera bumps. The Pro models will feature three lenses on the back, while the regular iPhone 14 units will have two cameras. Also, reports say the iPhone 14 variants will be slightly thicker than their corresponding predecessors.

The thickness and camera bump size will lead to compatibility issues with existing iPhone 13 cases.

A leaker posted the purported iPhone 14 case colors online. Per 9to5Mac, the leaker is known for accurate iPhone case leaks in the past.

Majin Bu also said these are “identical clones of iPhone 14 cases,” not the real deal.

I would like to repeat that these are identical clones of iPhone 14 cases, this time I'm not sure if these will be the official colors but there is a possibility — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 18, 2022

If the information is accurate, Apple’s iPhone 14 case offering might be similar to the color options above. These are just the silicon options, though. Leather cases will also be available once the iPhone 14 launches.

The leaked cases do not offer additional information about the iPhone 14 design. But they highlight the large camera openings on the back and the size differences between the non-Pro and Pro camera bumps.

