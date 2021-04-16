With every new iPhone launch, there’s a leaks and rumors season that precedes it, and the iPhone 13 series due in September is no different. And with every new iPhone leaks season, we usually get to see the purported schematics of the new handsets months in advance. The iPhone 13 series just reached this “milestone,” as someone obtained the 3D renders for all four iPhone 13 models. We saw 3D printed mockups showing us what the iPhone 13 would look like in real life. Those 3D prints indicated that rumors saying the notch would be narrower than before might be accurate.

Then we saw more schematics leak for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, which delivered more details about the upcoming iPhone line. The new phones would feature the same overall design as the iPhone 12 series, although various tweaks will be immediately noticeable. The notch isn’t as wide, and the rear camera modules are larger and thicker. Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro will be just as tall and wide as the iPhone 12 Pro but slightly thicker. That could support rumors saying that battery capacity will increase on some iPhone 13 versions.

We now have a similar leak from the same category, which focuses on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. We’re looking at the same 3D schematics we saw earlier this week and similar 3D prints. But this time around, we also get a comparison with the iPhone 12 versions, which highlight several design changes. Like the previous leaks, the new renders point to significant design changes.

YouTube channel EverythingApplePro received the purported CAD designs for the iPhone 13 phones and they 3D-printed mockups to compare against the iPhone 12 versions.

The renders indicate that the iPhone 12 design is here to stay for another year, with a few essential changes. The notch will be less wide than the original notch design that Apple used since the iPhone X. That’s because the top speaker has been moved up into the top side of the thin, uniform bezel that runs around the screen.

All rear camera modules are going to increase in size. They’re larger, occupying more space in the top left corner than last year’s camera module. They’re also thicker, which means the camera bump will be slightly bigger.

Additionally, phones like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature a different camera arrangement. The two cameras will be placed diagonally rather than vertically. We speculated that the reshuffle might have a simple explanation. The wide camera will get sensor-shift optical image stabilization, so the sensor will be bigger.

The increase in thickness might indicate that some of the lenses will be thicker than before if not all of them. Recent reports have said that some iPhone 13 cameras will get feature more lens elements.

The schematics in these images also indicate that the side elements will move slightly higher on the left side of the iPhone 13. That includes the mute switch, the volume buttons, and the SIM tray. The change makes sense as Apple is rumored to include the SIM tray into the phone’s logic board. On the right side, the 5G antenna will be slightly larger.

The images above highlight all these expected iPhone 13 design changes, but the main takeaway is the camera is getting several upgrades that will require more space. That said, we’re still looking at unconfirmed design renders, so nothing is final until Apple unveils the new iPhones.

Check out the full EverythingApplePro video below:

