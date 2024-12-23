iPad 11 leak may reveal release timing for Apple’s new entry-level tablet

Apple’s upcoming iPad 11 can’t come soon enough. The latest leak says that Cupertino’s entry-level tablet will be released with iPadOS 18.3. While we don’t think this device will be announced alongside iPadOS 18.3, the news suggests that an iPad 11 release is coming before iPadOS 18.4 rolls out in April.

The information comes from a prominent X leaker who prefers not to be named. The device will have two options: Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular. So far, leaks on the iPad 11 reveal Apple will bump its specifications to bring Apple Intelligence to the company’s entry-level tablet.

That being said, the iPad 11 will feature 8GB of RAM and, most likely, Apple’s A18 chip. More interestingly, today’s leak reveals that this tablet could have Apple’s upcoming custom 5G modem, which is also expected to be available with the new iPhone SE 4.

Even if Apple keeps the same design, display, and ports, this $349 tablet would be an instant hit. People in school would have a powerful tablet with several capabilities without having to spend a ton of money. In addition, when this tablet is released, Apple Intelligence will be a more reliable platform with even more features.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is also working on a revamped keyboard for the entry-level iPad 11 and the iPad Air, which could be released in mid-2025. This tablet will support the USB-C Apple Pencil.

iPad 11 will likely debut at a spring event

With today’s iPad 11 leak, it makes sense for Apple to release this tablet at a spring event. So far, iPadOS 18.3 is expected to launch in late January. If Cupertino follows the trend, we could see a keynote in March highlighting this entry-level tablet, the new iPhone SE 4, Apple’s 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip, and AirTag 2.

Fortunately, it won’t take long until the company unveils this tablet, which is a top seller for education and those looking for a more reliable device than an entry-level Windows notebook.