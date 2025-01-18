iOS 19 will reportedly feature a completely redesigned Camera app

We’re still waiting to see the final form of iOS 18 as Apple Intelligence continues its slow rollout, but that has not stopped leakers from moving on to Apple’s next big software update. On Friday, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser shared new details about iOS 19 in his latest video, including a look at the redesigned Camera app reportedly in the works.

Prosser says that he got an advance look at the refreshed Camera app in action, but in order to protect his source at Apple, he wasn’t able to share that video directly. Instead, he and his team recreated the video from scratch, which you can watch below:

As the video shows, the iOS 19 version of the app is far less busy than the current Camera app. Rather than showing you all your options from the jump, the new app condenses the modes into two menus: Photo and Video. Here’s what each menu has to offer:

Photo : Depth, Spatial, Pano, Style, Aspect, Exposure, Timer

: Depth, Spatial, Pano, Style, Aspect, Exposure, Timer Video: Depth, Spatial, Slo-mo, Timelapse, Action, Exposure

While the video menu is open at the bottom of the screen, a second menu will appear at the top, giving users the ability to change the resolution and frame rate.

Prosser suspects that the Camera app might just be the tip of the iceberg for iOS 19. The visual language seems to mirror that of Apple Vision Pro’s visionOS. He speculates that we’re going to see a full-scale redesign in iOS 19, taking cues from visionOS.

He also admits that there’s a chance these will simply be flourishes in the update as opposed to the foundation of a completely new look for iOS. Major software leaks are hard to come by with Apple, so we might have to wait until September to find out.