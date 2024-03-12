iOS 18 concept highlights how Apple could integrate generative AI

Apple will announce iOS 18 a few months from now. While BGR has already covered a concept showing iPhone AI applications that could be available with this new software, another designer offers a new look at the possible generative AI features Apple might be readying for the iPhone.

On their YouTube channel, Kevin Kall has imagined several potential AI features for iOS 18, which we’ve rounded up below.

Siri Text and Image Generation: Siri could generate text and images in every app, as it could become your “on-demand assistant.” Since several LLMs can create images from a text prompt, we can see why the designer thinks Apple should embrace the feature in iOS 18.

Lock Screen shortcuts: After revamping the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and the Contacts app, users are now expecting Apple to let them customize the Lock Screen shortcuts. In this concept, users could remove the flashlight and the camera and add other shortcuts, such as Airplane Mode, Focus Mode, the Calculator app, and more.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Magic Remove in Photos: A feature available with Photomator could land on iOS 18, according to the designer. With it, you could erase unwanted objects in photos. But even more impressively, this concept includes a voice-powered photo editing tool. iOS 18 could let AI on your iPhone adjust, filter, or crop photos with voice commands.

In addition, Kall suggests iOS 18 could also add another long-requested feature: Split Screen. According to the exciting concept, multitasking would reach “new heights on the iPhone by introducing split screen functionality. Effortlessly work across two apps simultaneously, enhancing productivity and streamlining your workflow.”

iOS 18 expected features

Siri on the Vision Pro headset. Image source: Apple Inc. Image source: Apple Inc.

While Apple can’t do much to control iPhone 16 leaks, it’s much easier for the company to keep details of its upcoming operating system updates private. Still, reports highlight that AI is going to play a big part in the next version of iOS. Among the changes, it’s expected that AI will be used in iOS 18 for the following scenarios:

Auto-summarizing and auto-complete features for core apps and productivity software (Pages, Keynote). This was also rumored by leaker yeux1122.

Better playlist creation in Apple Music

A big Siri overhaul with a focus on AI

Code completion in a new version of Xcode for developers

AppleCare tools to assist employees in helping customers with troubleshooting

Below, you can watch Kevin Kall’s concept video. I really hope Apple does end up implementing some of these new features for iOS 18 later this year: