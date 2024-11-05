iOS 18.2 finally makes it easy for airlines to track AirTags in lost luggage

iOS 18.2 is still in the early days of testing. With a release date expected for early December, Apple is working to expand Apple Intelligence features. However, there’s one function that won’t require an Apple Intelligence-compatible device, and it will be a nice addition for anyone who has lost their luggage while traveling.

When you open Find My with iOS 18.2 downloaded, Apple will let you know you can now “Share Item Location” as a new AirTag feature. Apple states:

“Get help finding your lost AirTag by sharing its location with an airline or a trusted person. The person who opens the link will be able to see the location of your AirTag for a limited time.”

This feature is great for anyone who has ever lost their luggage – or had the airline to lose their luggage. It happened a few years ago with me when I went to Los Angeles. After complaining to the airline, I had to wait a few days for them to locate my luggage. While I knew where it was, thanks to an AirTag attached to it, it was interesting to go to LAX to reclaim my luggage before they let me know it was there because Find My told me it had arrived.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

I imagine the best approach airlines will have is to embrace this feature, as it will make it easier for them to locate lost luggage with the help of an AirTag. Currently, most iPhone models support Precision Find, which was made available with the iPhone 11.

Besides that, it’s pretty interesting that Apple is adding this feature a few months before a second-generation AirTag is rumored to be released. The next iteration is expected to have a better ultrawide-band chip, the same one available on the iPhone 15, which will increase the range at which an AirTag can be located and improve the connectivity between the accessory and the iPhone.

Honestly, I can’t wait for iOS 18.2 to be released with this feature. Thanks to this function, my AirTags feel even more useful, even though I hope I don’t have to use the “Share Item Location” anytime soon.