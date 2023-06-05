iOS 17 isn’t even here yet and one of the best new features is already delayed

iOS 17 has just been previewed during the WWDC 2023 keynote. While this operating system will take at least three months to release to all users, Apple has already announced that one of its best features will be delayed.

According to the company’s website, the upcoming Journal app will be available “later this year,” meaning it will probably arrive with iOS 17.1. This application, which Apple calls “a new experience,” uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions of moments for you to remember and write about based on your photos, music, workouts, and more.

So, if you traveled with a loved one, besides showing custom memories on the Photos app, you can be reminded of the songs you’re listening to during this trip, how you feel, and more.

What’s interesting about this iOS 17 feature is that you can lock your journal and iCloud syncing using end-to-end encryption, so your entries stay up to date, and no one but you can access what you add there.

The journaling app is another take on mental health. During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple focused on how its devices can help you understand your feelings. What makes this app unique is how much data it can combine, even though it’s always processed on your device.

Besides that, Apple will also delay another non-announced feature. Also, Apple Music will let you invite friends to join your playlist later this year. That said, everyone will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs. In Now Playing, you will be able to use emoji to react to the song choices.

iOS 17 beta cycle

We are just getting started on iOS 17 beta cycle. It starts June 5, and a public beta will be available later in July. This software update is expected to land on people’s iPhones during the fall, around September.