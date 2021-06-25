iOS 15 beta 2 is available right now – here’s what you need to know

Apple unveiled iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 a few weeks ago, releasing the first beta to developers. That’s usually the most likely iOS beta release to contain a few annoying bugs and impact battery life, and that’s why Apple makes its software betas available to developers initially. But iOS 15 beta 1 has been a great, stable experience so far, on par with what you’d expect from iOS beta versions that are closer to launch.

What’s even better than iOS 15 beta 1 is the next beta version, which Apple has just released. That’s because the second beta usually delivers various fixes to some of the bugs identified in the first release while introducing new features that Apple is ready to beta test. More importantly, the arrival of iOS 15 beta 2 signals that Apple is getting closer to a first iOS 15 public beta 1 release. That’s supposed to mimic the latest developer beta version in terms of functionality and stability. The first public beta should launch at some point in July, at which point any iPhone user will be able to register and test it out.

iOS 15 beta 2 is available as an over-the-air update to developers, so you can install it right away on supported devices. iPhone models as old as the iPhone 6s series that launched in September 2015 can run the beta, as long as you have access to a developer profile.

If you already have iOS 15 beta 1 running on your iPhone, then the update is available for download and install. Just make sure you have a dependable internet connection and enough battery life to get started.

If you haven’t installed the first beta, you’ll first need to download the developer profile, at which point you’ll be presented iOS 15 beta 2 to install.

Regardless of what beta version you install on the iPhone or iPad, you should back your data before going forward. You’ll be able to revert to the latest stable iOS 14 installation or the latest iOS 14 beta release at any point after trying out an iOS 15 beta.

It’s not just iOS 15 beta 2 that Apple just released. iPad users can download iPadOS 15 beta 2 as well. Also, tvOS 15 beta 2 and watchOS 8 beta 2 are available for Apple TV and Apple Watch, respectively.

New: in iOS 15 beta 2 driving directions are animated in Maps. pic.twitter.com/CXY1hEyxgy — Sam Gross (@SamTheGeek) June 24, 2021

When it comes to new features, iOS 15 beta 2 brings over a few notable changes. The Apple Maps icon has been updated, and driving directions are animated. MeMoji outfits are available. More importantly, the Quick Note feature can be invoked with touch gestures, not just with the stylus, and there’s a reload button in Safari on iPad that lets you refresh the page.

As of iPadOS 15b2, you can now use your finger to swipe from the bottom right corner to trigger Quick Note. Still can't switch which side is which, but maybe in a future update. (I filed FB9187398 for any interested parties.) https://t.co/DmlBRvKXxn — Dan Moren (@dmoren) June 24, 2021

The Weather app now gets a welcome screen of its own, and SharePlay has been enabled in FaceTime. Furthermore, the Shortcuts app can now read what’s displayed on the screen, which works great for apps that don’t have the share sheet enabled.

Also new in iOS/iPadOS 15 beta 2: Shortcuts, like Siri, can see what's displayed on screen. There's a new 'Receive What's On Screen' option for Shortcuts. Enable this, and a shortcut will receive input from an app without the share sheet. Right now, it works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/wxrzDlavbY — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 24, 2021

