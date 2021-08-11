iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta 5 are now available to download

Just 24 hours after the latest iOS 15 developer beta dropped, Apple has released iOS 15 public beta 5 and iPadOS 15 public beta 5. As we pointed out on Tuesday, Apple has been sending out emails asking people in the Beta Software Program to sign up for the public beta. If you’d like to lend a hand, sign up for the Beta Software Program. It’s free and easy and the beta software is almost always stable. Plus, the final version of iOS 15 is likely just a month away.

First of all, we should point out that all of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able to update to iOS 14, you’re in the clear for at least one more year, even if you’re still using an iPhone 6s Plus, an iPad Air 2, or an iPad mini 4.

As for the new features, iOS 15 upgrades FaceTime with spatial audio, a grid view, Portrait Mode, and SharePlay to share songs, movies, and more during video calls. The new Focus feature lets you create custom modes to decide which notifications you see depending on what time it is and where you are, Live Text can recognize text and let you select it, Memory Mixes let you edit custom Memories in the Photos app, and a few apps are getting significant redesigns, like Maps and Weather.

Which devices work with iOS 15?

The latest iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta releases are now available to anyone participating in the Apple Beta Software Program. If you are wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together a long list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go (just remember to back everything up first):

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install the iOS 15 public beta

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

